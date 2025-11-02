John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, played football with some of his constituents

After the football match, the MP gifted some of the players new boots to replace the worn-out ones they were wearing

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, got many talking on social media after he shared a touching video of an engagement he had with some of his constituents.

John Dumelo proved that he is willing to get to the level of his constituents to engage with them.

John Dumelo gives some young men in his constituency new Puma boots. Photo credit: @Johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

In a video on social media, the MP joined some young men in the neighbourhood to play football. Very often, in Ghana, young people play football in the morning on weekends before attending to any other duty.

John Dumelo joined some of his constituents to play. The MP not only went to play football but also went with gifts for some of the people there.

After playing the game, he gave some of the young men new boots. The boots were brand-new Pumas. He made them try the boots on so everyone would pick the one that fits him best.

The young men who got the boots were excited, and it was evident on their faces.

Reactions to John Dumelo's engagement with constituents

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by John Dumelo. Some people said his actions would ensure he stays MP for a long time in the constituency, while others applauded him for his benevolence. Read some of the comments below:

Tatascaritas said:

"Every day we take Maa Lydia 10steps back towards the seat. Weni behi canaan nanso wonan ensi ho😭. Farmer John 🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿."

Whitofmiracles wrote:

"700 years."

Niiyooyi said:

"We are soon going to see some young and wealthy youths from his side. I just feel like he's doing something much bigger for them than what he even posts for the glam."

Kingfad_s asked:

"Can you switch with the MP at Adenta 😭?"

Niiyooyi responded:

"@kingfad_s e reach to poach oooo 😂😂😂😂."

Tina.vigv also added:

"@kingfad_s Hmmmmmmm! Ramadan di3, woa ma me nsa asi f)m ankasa."

Alvin_poncho wrote:

"Don’t forget to continue doing all this when u finally become the president of our beloved country 🔥🔥."

unwaveringsoulss said:

"Let’s say goodbye to Mama Lydia. She’s never seeing, sniffing or coming close to the sit again. I mean any NPP that decide to contest John for the seat."

Asilirebecca wrote:

"Our incoming Presidoo to be in the near future 😍. God richly blesses you paaa for the good things u have been doing for your people 🙏😍."

Patodasilva6 said:

"Ebi Only John Mahama go fit win you for Ayawaso oo… Forever MP For Ayawaso @johndumelo1 👏🙌."

Efya_inshira wrote:

"Oooh Efo 😒 why are you making work difficult for Maa Lydia😂😂😂."

wenaturals_westlands said:

"Very touching indeed. God bless you, Honourable, for your thoughtfulness and good heart."

Source: YEN.com.gh