Ernestina Fosu placed a traditional oath on the Abusuapanin during a heated dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral

The Ntam Kɛseɛ controversy drew both parties before Otumfuo’s Saamanhene, Nana Buabasa, for mediation

The rare invocation of Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ sparked debate about its spiritual weight and the family implications

The disagreement and chaos surrounding the late high-life musician Daddy Lumba's burial and funeral continue to intensify.

In addition to the brouhaha involving his two partners, Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa, there is another dispute between the head of the family, aka Abusuapanin, and Daddy Lumba’s older sister, Ernestina Fosu. The disagreement within Daddy Lumba’s family continues to make headlines.

Ernestina and the family head, Kofi Owusu, are reportedly locked in a dispute after a misunderstanding arose over the handling of his death, funeral plans, and overall family communication.

Ernestina invokes Otumfuo Ntam Kese on Abusuapanin

Ernestina, frustrated, placed an 'Otumfour Ntam Kese' on the Abusuapanin at the court premises, which quickly went viral and sparked reactions about the potential consequences.

A mysterious ancient oath, Ntam K3se3, is believed to hold immense power. Communities respect its authority, and invoking it demands serious attention, as it can influence decisions, relationships, and social order profoundly.

The matter has now reached the Manhyia Palace, where Ernestina has appeared to meet Otumfour Saamanhee, Nana Buabasa to settle any disputes between her and the family head.

A video has surfaced online showing Ernestina and other family members at the Manhyia Palace to meet the Saamanhee.

Ernestina Fosu has also stated that key details surrounding his sudden death remain a mystery and demanded evidence that Daddy Lumba’s death was natural before the funeral takes place.

Tensions escalated further when she accused the family head, Kofi Owusu, of making critical decisions without involving the rest of the immediate family.

She claims she learned about certain funeral arrangements through social media rather than through official communication from the family head, which she found disrespectful.

Ernestina reportedly feels biased, believing that some parties are being given preferential treatment, while the Abusuapanin has reiterated that he is following proper family procedures.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin calls for peace, privacy

In response, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has advised family members to stop public feuding and to respect Daddy Lumba’s legacy.

He stated that such disputes should be handled privately rather than through social media and interviews.

The situation has drawn public attention because of Daddy Lumba’s fame and the cultural significance of the Abusuapanin’s role in traditional Ghanaian family structures.

Daddy Lumba’s funeral postponed by Tepamanhene ruling

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tepamanhene, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II, has announced that Daddy Lumba’s funeral would not take place on December 6, 2025, as planned.

He explained that the ceremony was on hold until Otumfuo Osei Tutu II heard the Ntam Kɛseɛ case involving the musician's sister, Ernestina Fosu, with the Asante monarch set to give his views.

