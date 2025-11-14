Ibrahim Mahama attended the commissioning ceremony of Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project

In a video, the businessman was approached by an unidentified young lady, who wanted to take a picture with him

Ibrahim Mahama gave a hilarious response, which has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama had a hilarious encounter with a young lady during a recent public event.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama commissioned Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project.

The $1.5 billion project, implemented through a public-private partnership with Meridian Port Services (MPS), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), APM Terminals, and Africa Global Logistics (AGL), is part of the NDC government's agenda to boost the country's trade and logistics industry.

Ibrahim Mahama and other top dignitaries, including the NDC National Chairman and Board Chair of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, were present at the project commissioning ceremony.

Special aide to President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, attended the grand event in Tema.

The TikTok video of President John Dramani Mahama commissioning the project is below:

Ibrahim Mahama hilariously questions young lady

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama was seen arriving at the grand ceremony accompanied by media mogul Bola Ray and a police officer.

As he entered the new building, a young lady politely asked the businessman for a photo with her smartphone after seeing him at the event.

In response, Ibrahim Mahama began to laugh and jokingly asked why the lady wanted a photo with him rather than with his elder brother, President John Mahama, at the event.

"The President is here, and you are looking for a humble man like me. Who am I?"

The Engineers and Planners CEO later granted the excited young lady's request and posed for photos with her and another individual.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama's hilarious encounter with the young lady at the commissioning ceremony is below:

Ibrahim Mahama makes public appearance with wife

Ibrahim Mahama made a rare public appearance alongside his beautiful wife, Oona Maxwell, at the launch of his son's 2025 Supercar Spectacle event at the Accra Polo Club on November 1, 2025.

In a viral video, the businessman arrived at the event inside a 2024-registered Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, a six-wheel pickup truck and one of the numerous luxury cars he owned with his wife.

The couple alighted from the car and were welcomed by a young boy, who received a hug from the Engineers and Planners CEO as they interacted.

Ibrahim and Oona later caught up with their close friends as they witnessed the Supercar Spectacle, where many of his cars were on display.

The business mogul later expressed pride in his son, who hugged him as he and his wife interacted with Dede Ayew and others. The couple later departed the event in the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6.

The videos of Ibrahim Mahama and his wife, Oona Maxwell, at the Supercar Spectacle event are below:

Ibrahim's encounter with young lady stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rexford commented:

"He even told Despite that when he grows up, he wants to be like him😂😂."

UserAhkosua wrote:

"Only pics that you guys know. Ask for help, my sis."

Eddie Khae said:

"He dey give Omar Sterling vibes 😊😂."

Nana Sharif remarked:

"So if Chairman be common man, then who are we? 😳"

Ibrahim Mahama calls for unity among Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama called for unity among Ghanaians during an encounter with Dr Likee and other actors at the Prempeh I International Airport.

In a video, the business mogul criticised wealthy individuals who refuse to help the needy in the country, calling on them to put aside political differences to help develop the country.

