Ibrahim Mahama's beautiful wife made a rare public appearance with members of her family

In a video, Mrs Oona Maxwell attended the Thanksgiving service for the late Madam Dora Okyere Akosa

Ibrahim Mahama's wife's rare public appearance has stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Mrs Oona Maxwell, the beautiful wife of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has made a rare public appearance.

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama’s wife, Oona Maxwell, makes a rare public appearance at a funeral Thanksgiving event. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71, @thetrend450

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, a Thanksgiving service was held at Jamasi in the Ashanti Region following the burial of Madam Dora Okyere Akosa (Yaa Asantewaa), the mother-in-law of President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's sister, Mrs Hawa Mahama Agyemang.

Former Chief of Staff during Kufuor's tenure, Kojo Mpiani, the sibling of the deceased and members of the Mahama family were present at the solemn event held at the Presbyterian Church.

Julius Debrah, rapper Edem, Osei Kwame Despite, Sammy Kufuor, Selassie Ibrahim, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Sophia Ackuaku, President Mahama, Ibrahim, Bishop Salifu Amoako, and others had earlier attended the final funeral rites, which were held on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama's wife attends funeral Thanksgiving event

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, October 27, 2025, Mrs Oona Maxwell was seen interacting with her sister-in-law, Hawa Mahama, inside the Church during the thanksgiving event.

Ibrahim Mahama conversed with other family members and took group photos with them outside the church after the event concluded.

Mrs Oona Maxwell was later seen boarding a luxury black Mercedes-Benz vehicle as she left the premises. Ibrahim Mahama's wife's sighting at the event marked a rare public appearance for her.

Despite being married to one of the wealthiest people in Ghana, the beautiful woman, a director at her husband's company, Exton Cubic Group, has remained out of the limelight and is rarely seen at various social functions.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama's wife making a rare public appearance at the funeral thanksgiving event is below:

President Mahama's brothers attend family funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the brothers of John and Ibrahim Mahama were seen arriving at the funeral service to support their sister and her husband as they bid farewell to her mother-in-law, Madam Dora Okyere.

John and Ibrahim Mahama’s brothers make a rare public appearance at a family funeral. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Tina News GH

Alfred Mahama, his sibling, whose name was unknown, and a female acquaintance were seen shaking hands with Mrs Lordina Mahama, Julius Debrah, and other attendees who were observing the activities at the final funeral rites from their seats.

The older Mahama brothers were later escorted to their seats before joining their sister as she read an emotional tribute to her late mother-in-law.

The videos of President Mahama's brothers at the family funeral service are below:

Ibrahim Mahama's wife's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

boyce90 commented:

"Super woman. Proud northerners."

Boakyewaa25 wrote:

"She is very simple like her husband too."

Just folly said:

"Please, who is Mahama's sister? And who is Ibrahim Mahama's wife?"

