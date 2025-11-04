Ofori Amponsah has reacted to the ongoing dispute between members of the late Daddy Lumba

In a video, the veteran singer detailed his longstanding relationship with his late mentor

Ofori Amponsah's remarks about Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute have triggered mixed reactions

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician and prodigy of the late Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, has reacted to the ongoing dispute between the members of his late mentor's family.

Ofori Amponsah breaks his silence on the ongoing dispute between Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been embroiled in a publicised feud following his untimely death at 60 in July 2025.

Recently, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit against Odo Broni, the family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home over her late husband’s funeral.

The late singer's first widow sought an interlocutory injunction to halt her husband's funeral from being held on December 6, 2025. She has also called for the court to recognise her as the legitimate wife of the late singer.

She accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave the Abusuapanin the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

The dispute has also landed at the Manhyia Palace after Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, invoked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Great Oath.

Ofori speaks on Daddy Lumba's family dispute

In an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz morning show on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Ofori Amponsah discussed his decades-long relationship with the late Daddy Lumba before his death.

The Otoolege hitmaker also reacted to the recent claims about his late mentor calling for him to be excluded from a music concert before his demise.

He said:

"I worked with him for about eight to nine years, so I know him. I know when he is angry. He could be your friend. Today, he would talk to you nicely, but tomorrow, he will tell you he doesn't want to see you. He would want to be alone and not want to see anyone."

"That is how he was, so it doesn't bother me if I hear Daddy Lumba say he doesn't want me to be on the stage with him. I don't care because I know him. I give him all the kingship. I am just his linguist. I am not bothered. It does not surprise me."

Reacting to the dispute over the late Daddy Lumba's funeral, Ofori Amponsah noted that he was saddened by the ongoing development.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, speaks after her and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's meeting at the Manhyia Palace.

He stated that his late mentor predicted in his songs that conflicts would arise in his family in the aftermath of his death.

Ofori Amponsah called for the late Daddy Lumba's family members to find peaceful resolutions to the ongoing dispute and allow his mentor to rest in peace.

He said:

"It is so sad. I think he foresaw what is happening now. I don't like what is happening now. I think we should let this man rest in peace."

"I think there should be a peace pipe for everyone to come together and then see how he rests before we talk about any other issues. That is my feeling."

The video of Ofori Amponsah speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute is below:

Odo Broni mourns Daddy Lumba amid dispute

