Odo Broni has been spotted at Daddy Lumba's East Legon residence amid her ongoing dispute with Akosua Serwaa

In a video, the late singer's second wife interacted with some visitors as she grieved over her late husband's demise

Footage of Odo Broni at the late Daddy Lumba's East Legon residence has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Footage of Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, at her late husband's residence has emerged amid her dispute with her sister wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been embroiled in a publicised feud following his untimely death at 60 in July 2025.

Recently, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit against Odo Broni, the family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home over her late husband’s funeral.

The late singer's first widow sought an interlocutory injunction to halt her husband's funeral from being held on December 6, 2025.

She accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave the Abusuapanin the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

The dispute has also landed at the Manhyia Palace after Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, invoked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Great Oath.

Odo Broni spotted at Daddy Lumba's residence

On Monday, November 3, 2025, the late Daddy Lumba's diehard fan, Ohemaa Lumba, took to her official TikTok page to share footage of Odo Broni grieving over her late husband's demise inside their residence in East Legon.

In the video, the late singer's second wife was overwhelmed with emotions as an unidentified lady visited her to offer her flowers and commiserate with her over her husband's demise as she sat inside the living room.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Madam Afia Akoto, was also present at the residence to sympathise with Odo Broni.

The video of Odo Broni at the late Daddy Lumba's East Legon residence is below:

Daddy Lumba's sister speaks after Manhyia meeting

Daddy Lumba's sister spoke after a meeting with Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Sumankwahene at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, November 3, 2025.

In an interview with the media, Ernestina Fosu detailed the events that transpired during the meeting. She also denied rumours that the Asantehene had called for the ongoing case to be withdrawn from the Kumasi High Court and settled at home.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister stated that she did not harbour any resentment towards the family head and that they were only having a misunderstanding.

Ernestina noted that the traditional leaders advised her to greet her Abusuapanin and hold a meeting at home to resolve their differences. She said she and her uncle are expected to return to Manhyia Palace on Friday, November 7, 2025.

She also recounted the heartwarming moment she and her uncle shared in public after the meeting and reiterated that the court case had not been withdrawn.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister also noted that she was still determined to know the cause of her brother's demise and wanted another autopsy done.

She added that the funeral of her late sibling would only proceed if the parties could resolve their dispute before December 6.

The video of Ernestina Fosu speaking after the meeting with Abusuapanin at Manhyia over Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute is below:

Odo Broni's sighting stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KSM commented:

"Akosua Serwaa Fosu will win this case. You ladies should learn a lesson from this case."

Maame Akosua Adepa wrote:

"May God restore peace and happiness in your heart, Ahuofe Priscy."

IIV said:

"Aww, she should enjoy it while it lasts. Mansion ke."

Happiness is Free commented:

"May Almighty God bless her for everything 🙏."

Abusuapanin ends beef with Ernestina Fosu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin ended his beef with Ernestina Fosu after they visited the Manhyia Palace.

In a video, the family head embraced the late singer's sister and kissed her on the cheek in front of bloggers and many others in public.

Footage of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's heartwarming moment with Ernestina Fosu triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

