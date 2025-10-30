Shatta Wale held a first birthday celebration for his third child, Queen Money, at his home on October 30, 2025

In a video, the dancehall musician spent time with his first baby mama and their beautiful daughter, Cherissa

Footage of Shatta Wale with his family at the event triggered mixed reactions from his fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has courted attention after making a rare public appearance with his first child, Cherissa, and her mother.

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the SM Boss and his fiancée, Maali, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Leandra Naa Shika Mensah, popularly known as Queen Money.

To celebrate their child's first major milestone, Shatta Wale and his partner held a party and baby christening ceremony at the musician's reported $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

Friends and family members of the couple, including prominent celebrities like Efia Odo and rapper Medikal, were present at the event to celebrate Queen Money's first birthday.

Shatta Wale bonds with Cherissa, baby mama

Among the attendees at Queen Money's birthday party were Shatta Wale's eldest child, Cherissa, and her mother, whom many refer to as Madam Edith.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Street Crown hit-maker was spotted sharing a heartfelt moment with the mother and daughter after they arrived in their all-white outfits for the event.

Shatta Wale beamed with excitement as he interacted with his first baby mama, Madam Sandy, while they posed for the camera with their daughter, Cherissa.

The trio's public appearance marked a rare sighting for the SM boss and his first baby mama, whom he dated before his publicised romantic relationship with his second baby mama, Michy GH.

Shatta Wale and his first baby mama were last seen together in public at Cherissa's 15th birthday dinner at a plush restaurant on July 1, 2025.

The video of Shatta Wale flaunting his bond with Cherissa and his first baby mama is below:

Maali shows off Queen Money's full face

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Maali showed off her daughter, Queen Money's face, as she celebrated her first birthday.

In a carousel post, she shared a video of herself bonding with her all-grown-up daughter with her face fully uncovered.

In the video, Maali, wearing heavy makeup and looking elegant in a gown, held her daughter's hand as they stood on a staircase inside the living room of Shatta Wale's reported $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

The dancehall musician's daughter also looked beautiful in a red dress, complemented by a cute hairstyle, as she and her mother happily posed for the camera.

In a separate post on TikTok, Maali shared a video showing Queen Money's growth throughout the months leading up to her first birthday.

The social media posts of Maali sharing the identity of her daughter on her first birthday are below:

Shatta, Cherissa, and baby mama stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ernestinaesinam20@gmail.com commented:

"Cherry's mom is smart. Odidi Shatta ho. I really love her smartness 😁."

Last_baby said:

"But this lady too resemble Maali o. Anaa🥰?"

Walters wrote:

"Sister Edith, you can still date Shatta."

Akuavee03 commented:

"His daughter is so beautiful ❤️❤️. Skin like chocolate."

Shatta Wale marks Queen Money's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale marked Queen Money's first birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The dancehall musician penned a heartfelt message on social media, where he stated how his daughter had impacted his life.

Many Ghanaians on the platform joined Shatta Wale and his partner, Maali, in celebrating Queen Money on her birthday.

