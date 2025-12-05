The results of an SHS graduate who sat for the 2025 WASSCE have sparked debate on social media

This comes after he performed abysmally in the exam, getting F9s in all subjects he sat for, except one

Netizens who took to the comments section comforted the SHS graduate, urging him to learn a trade

Social media has gone agog after the results slip of the SHS graduate who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) went viral.

A video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @maxwagon94, showed the result slip of the fresh Oyoko Methodist Senior High School graduate.

The graduate, who was a General Arts student, performed poorly and failed to record exemplary grades.

For his core subjects, he got F9s in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and English Language.

For the elective subjects, he also obtained C6 in Economics, and F9s in Geography, Government, and Literature in English.

In total, the student's best six subjects resulted in an aggregate of 51.

At the time of writing the report, the trending clip had generated more than 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to student's performance in the WASSCE

Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the boy's results, with many urging him to learn a trade or vocation.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Not everyone will succeed in school. I urge him to learn a trade with Super A1."

Opokuah opined:

"I just checked my kid bro's results and it looks like Kwesi Arthur's fan DEDADEEE."

Prolific_dreamer added:

"Super A1, se bra na obekyere wo d3n."

Ifirm360 added:

"I learned they did not write end-of-term exams. So automatic promotion till they write the final exams. So sad."

Abena Tilly:

"Please oo, what were you doing in the school?"

Ann added:

"Please, for those in Kumasi, the Super A1 branch is at Bantama Culture Centre. The Accra branch is at Circle, and the Sunyani branch is at Coronation Park."

Mahama orders probe into WASSCE performance

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has instructed the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a comprehensive review of the examiner's report to unravel the cause of the poor performance at this year's WASSCE by Ghanaian senior high school students.

This comes after he expressed concerns about the decline in the performance of those who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

Addressing participants at the launch of the STEMBox initiative on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Mahama labelled the performance of the students as 'mind-boggling,' and the recently released WASSCE results have become a major concern for parents and the general public.

Boy bags aggregate 27 in 2025 WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Mankessim SHS graduate was beaming with joy after checking his WASSCE results.

This comes after he was seen celebrating with his friends after scoring a top aggregate of 27 in the national examinations.

