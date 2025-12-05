Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

WASSCE: SHS Graduate Bags Aggregate 51, Urged to Learn a Trade at Super A1, Results Slip Surfaces
Education

WASSCE: SHS Graduate Bags Aggregate 51, Urged to Learn a Trade at Super A1, Results Slip Surfaces

by  Philip Boateng Kessie reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • The results of an SHS graduate who sat for the 2025 WASSCE have sparked debate on social media
  • This comes after he performed abysmally in the exam, getting F9s in all subjects he sat for, except one
  • Netizens who took to the comments section comforted the SHS graduate, urging him to learn a trade

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Social media has gone agog after the results slip of the SHS graduate who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) went viral.

A video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @maxwagon94, showed the result slip of the fresh Oyoko Methodist Senior High School graduate.

Ghanaian Student, Graduate, WASSCE Results, 2025, University WAEC, SHS
Netizens advise an SHS graduate to learn a trade as he bags an unflattering aggregate of 51 in the 2025 WASSCE. Photo credit: Zmaster/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The graduate, who was a General Arts student, performed poorly and failed to record exemplary grades.

For his core subjects, he got F9s in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and English Language.

Read also

2025 WASSCE results: President Mahama orders investigation into poor performance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

For the elective subjects, he also obtained C6 in Economics, and F9s in Geography, Government, and Literature in English.

WASSCE, Ghana, Exams, SHS Graduate, Schools
WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results, 50 per cent fail Mathematics. Photo credit: @Ministry of Education/Facebook
Source: Facebook

In total, the student's best six subjects resulted in an aggregate of 51.

At the time of writing the report, the trending clip had generated more than 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to student's performance in the WASSCE

Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the boy's results, with many urging him to learn a trade or vocation.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Not everyone will succeed in school. I urge him to learn a trade with Super A1."

Opokuah opined:

"I just checked my kid bro's results and it looks like Kwesi Arthur's fan DEDADEEE."

Prolific_dreamer added:

"Super A1, se bra na obekyere wo d3n."

Ifirm360 added:

"I learned they did not write end-of-term exams. So automatic promotion till they write the final exams. So sad."

Read also

WASSCE: OPASS 2025 NSMQ contestants' results spark massive debate online

Abena Tilly:

"Please oo, what were you doing in the school?"

Ann added:

"Please, for those in Kumasi, the Super A1 branch is at Bantama Culture Centre. The Accra branch is at Circle, and the Sunyani branch is at Coronation Park."

Mahama orders probe into WASSCE performance

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has instructed the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a comprehensive review of the examiner's report to unravel the cause of the poor performance at this year's WASSCE by Ghanaian senior high school students.

This comes after he expressed concerns about the decline in the performance of those who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

Addressing participants at the launch of the STEMBox initiative on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Mahama labelled the performance of the students as 'mind-boggling,' and the recently released WASSCE results have become a major concern for parents and the general public.

Read also

WASSCE 2025: KNUST cut-off points for 2025/2026 admissions pop up, Ghanaians react

Boy bags aggregate 27 in 2025 WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Mankessim SHS graduate was beaming with joy after checking his WASSCE results.

This comes after he was seen celebrating with his friends after scoring a top aggregate of 27 in the national examinations.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Jen wilson Category c schools Sheena melwani Alexandra kays James daniel sundquist