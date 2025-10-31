Popular political commentator Krobea Asante Kotoko reportedly passed away at 41 on Thursday, October 30, 2025

The social media commentator's demise was announced by his colleagues and friends on Facebook

Krobea Asante Kotoko's sudden demise comes more than a year after his wife's tragic passing

Popular Ghanaian political commentator Krobea Asante Kotoko has reportedly passed away at the age of 41.

The news of his demise was announced by some of the deceased's colleagues and friends, including Canada-based Ghanaian blogger Bigscout Prempeh on Facebook on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The exact circumstances surrounding the father of one's death are still unknown. According to some reports, he was actively engaging in conversations with many netizens on the social media platform hours before his untimely demise.

Krobea Asante Kotoko's demise comes over a year after his wife, Mrs Portia Osei Brenya, died at the young age of 31 during childbirth. The couple was married for only three years before her unfortunate passing.

The untimely demise of the political commentator has sent many Ghanaians into a state of mourning on social media, with many eulogising him on Facebook, the platform where he gained his popularity.

The social media post announcing the demise of political commentator Krobea Asante Kotoko is below:

Kumasi-based socialite Kofi Bad passes away

Krobea Asante Kotoko's demise comes days after Kumasi-based socialite and businessman Kofi Tweneboa Koduah, popularly known as Kofi Bad, passed away at the age of 36.

The news of the socialite's untimely demise emerged on TikTok on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The details concerning his death are sketchy, but some reports indicate that he died from an illness.

Kofi Bad, a native of Kronum-Kwapra in the Ashanti Region, was also said to have been battling a stroke for over two years before his sudden demise. His condition affected his ability to walk properly without assistance.

Kofi Bad, whose name has been referenced in songs composed by artistes like Shatta Wale and Oseikrom Sikani, was well-known by many in Kumasi for his philanthropy and as a regular patron of the Vienna City Nightclub in the 2010s.

A close female friend of the deceased, who shared a video of her memorable moments, mourned his passing with an emotional message.

She recounted the seven days she spent beside Kofi Bad while he was on admission for medical treatment in the hospital.

Below is the social media post announcing the demise of Kofi Bad:

Ghanaians mourn Krobea Asante Kotoko's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nhyiraba Stars Football Club commented:

"Hmm, death! Only God understands this! May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Joseline Boamah said:

"Wife died at 31, husband died at 41. Hmm."

Princess Ann wrote:

"I am so heartbroken for their daughter. After five years of struggling to have a child, and when finally God blessed her with a daughter, my sister Portia couldn’t enjoy motherhood and left a breastfeeding baby, and now the father is no more too? God, what kind of world is this? This is so sad."

Kumasi-based dancer Allo Kofi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumasi-based dancer Allo Kofi died after a battle with an illness.

The young dancer's sister, Ama Sheezlyn, announced her brother's death in an emotional post on TikTok on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Many netizens, including prominent dancers and former associates like Allo Maadwoa and Danny Gfc, mourned Allo Kofi's death on social media.

