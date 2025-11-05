Kevin Taylor has criticised female Ghanaian celebrities for failing to make a significant impact in the country

In a video, the political commentator also accused the celebrities of prioritising personal interests over the plight of Ghanaians

Kevin Taylor's criticisms of the female Ghanaian celebrities have triggered mixed reactions on social media

Controversial US-based political commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor has courted attention following his latest criticism of female Ghanaian celebrities.

Kevin Taylor criticises female Ghanaian celebrities for failing to impact the nation. Photo source: Loud Silence TV

Source: TikTok

Speaking on his show on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the NDC activist accused prominent female celebrities of failing to impact the lives of various societies with their status in public life.

Kevin Taylor claimed that they had disappointed the country and had prioritised their personal interests over making positive changes.

He said:

"If you are looking for female celebrities who have disappointed their countries, then it is Ghana. Some Ghanaian women who became celebrities have not been able to do anything with it. It has been a total waste."

Some of you worked very hard to earn your celebrityship, but you have disappointed the nation. If you check with Ghanaian women, about 90 percent of them who claim to have gained prominence have made no impact. Everything they want to do is to their benefit."

"If you hear these women speaking, it is about who they know there or what they are going to get there. It is not about impacting any lives."

The Loud Silence Media founder compared the recently deceased former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and current female Ghanaian celebrities.

He stated that the late NDP founder was remembered for her impact throughout her life as a public figure.

The political activist also highlighted the advocacy activities the Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang undertook to address the issues facing young girls in Ghana many years ago during her tenure as the Minister of Education.

He noted that the female celebrities also failed to put aside their political differences and use their platforms to campaign or advocate for the Vice President during the election period.

Kevin Taylor claimed the celebrities had failed to earn respect from many regular Ghanaians due to their ineffectiveness.

The NDC activist also noted that the women living in the rural communities made meaningful contributions in getting Jane Naana into the Jubilee House than the female public figures.

The video of Kevin Taylor slamming female Ghanaian celebrities is below:

Kevin Taylor mourns Nana Konadu's passing

Kevin Taylor mourned the death of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. He paid tribute to her legacy, acknowledging her significant impact on the nation, especially on women, and her resolute character as a wife and public figure.

Controversial media personality Kevin Taylor mourns former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: Kevin Taylor, Nana Konadu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The political commentator extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the late former First Lady of Ghana.

He called on the public and media to grant the bereaved family the privacy they need to mourn, reflect, and make necessary arrangements.

The NDC activist concluded with a prayer for her soul, asking for God's judgment and mercy, and expressed hope that she would find peace.

The video of Kevin Taylor mourning Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Reactions to Kevin Taylor criticising female celebrities

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Efya Belinda commented:

"All they know is selfishness and unnecessary competition on luxury hair, bags, cars, body enhancement and so on."

Model Kids Apparel said:

"Fact! They are only interested in what their boyfriend has given them as a sickness allowance."

BY wrote:

"I am even surprised when I hear them talk about BBL without any shame 😬."

Adom commented:

"That’s why I love Yvonne. I pray God blesses me so I can fulfill my heart's desires."

