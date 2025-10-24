Kevin Taylor has paid tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after her death, acknowledging her legacy and impact

Despite past disagreements, he called for respect for the family's privacy during their mourning and asked for peace

He stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some castigating him for his past comments about the former First Lady

Media personality Kevin Taylor has extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Controversial media personality Kevin Taylor mourns former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: Kevin Taylor, Nana Konadu (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Taylor announced the former first lady's death on air while paying tribute to her.

Nana Konadu passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the age of 76, after a brief period of illness.

Kevin Taylor sends tribute to Nana Konadu

In the video, Taylor paid tribute to her legacy, acknowledging her significant impact on the nation, especially on women, and her resolute character as a wife and public figure.

However, his tribute came under scrutiny from the public, as many recalled how he slammed Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, blaming her for what happened to her daughter in parliament regarding the 'daughter of a murderer' comment.

The incident occurred on February 4, 2025, when a Member of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reportedly referred to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings in this manner during a parliamentary session.

In response, Taylor expressed his outrage at Nana Konadu, suggesting that her political actions and affiliations might have contributed to the disrespect faced by her daughter.

He questioned her political decisions and suggested that her choices might have led to the current situation.

Watch the video of his tribute below:

After Nana Konadu's passing, while recognising that he might have disagreed with her political decisions in the past, he emphasised that this does not diminish her humanity or the sadness of her death.

Another point of Taylor's message was a strong plea to the public and media to grant the bereaved family the privacy they need to mourn, reflect, and make necessary arrangements.

He discouraged people from unnecessarily intruding on them, stressing the importance of allowing them space. He concluded with a prayer for her soul, asking for God's judgment and mercy, and expressed hope that she finds peace.

Reactions to Taylor's tribute to Nana Konadu

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

BLACK COLLECTION said:

"You were always pouring insults on her shame on you."

Phillip Marfo wrote:

"So you know that, and you won't be humble yourself. Hmmm."

Jenny commented:

"Losing a loved one, especially a mother or a father, is not easy. May your gentle soul rest in peace."

Ballack stated:

"When she was alive, you insulted her and talked anyhow to her. Now you are telling her to rest in peace, herrrr life paaa dea. Hmm."

A resurfaced video shows Nana Konadu and her daughter, Zanetor Rawlings, dancing at a public event. Photo credit: GTV. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Video of Nana Konadu and daughter dancing

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a resurfaced video showing Nana Konadu and her daughter, Zanetor, dancing joyfully at a vibrant public event has sparked emotional reactions online.

In the video, the late former First Lady moved to music as her daughter mirrored her joy with a bright smile. Another throwback clip also captured JJ Rawlings watching his wife dancing.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh