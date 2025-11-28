Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has once again won the admiration of many after a heartwarming gesture following Friday prayers

The 35-year-old, celebrated both for his remarkable football career and his consistent generosity, was seen sharing alms with fans

Ayew has been urged to consider joining a top Ghana Premier League side to boost his chances of returning to the Black Stars setup

Andre Ayew melted hearts after offering alms following Jummah prayers on Friday, November 28, 2025.

The former Marseille and Swansea City forward stepped out for the weekly service and, in a calm and humble moment, reached into his bag to 'bless' the supporters gathered around him.

Ayew gives alms after Friday prayers

Those present rushed forward with excitement as Ayew extended the gesture, a practice he has embraced for years.

For many Muslims, giving alms is part of Zakat, one of the pillars of the faith, per Muslim Aid, and Ayew has long been known to give quietly after prayers both in Ghana and abroad.

Videos of the scene spread quickly online, drawing praise for his continued acts of kindness and his ability to remain grounded despite a celebrated career.

Supporters described the moment as another reminder of his character away from the pitch. Social media users expressed admiration for the touching moment.

GYE NYAME wrote:

"More bless Captain 🙏🙏 Ayew to the world."

Asbat Ibrahim added:

"Masha Allah, may Allah keep to bless 🙏🙏🙏"

Larai Inusah shared:

"Alhamdulilah."

lukmanbamba91 simply reacted:

"Wow🥰🥰"

Ayew’s gesture adds to a reputation shaped by many similar interactions throughout his journey in football.

It also comes at a time when questions continue to arise about his next step in the professional game.

Has Andre Ayew retired?

The answer is no. But Ayew has been without a club since parting ways with Le Havre on July 1, 2025.

While he remains unattached, he has kept his fitness levels high by training with Nania FC, the Division One League team owned by his father, the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele.

His extended spell away from club football has led to public concern, especially as he moves further into his thirties.

Sports journalist Raymond Nyamador of Sporty FM has encouraged him to consider joining Accra Hearts of Oak, suggesting such a move could improve his chances of returning to the Black Stars after the country qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A switch in January 2026 would mirror the path taken by Sulley Ali Muntari, who joined the Phobians late in his career.

Transfermarkt records show Muntari played 11 matches for Hearts, scored once, and registered two assists.

For now, Ayew continues to train with Nania FC, even scoring a trademark header during a session in October, as he works to remain sharp for whatever comes next.

Ayew, Mahama sighted watching Hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew and Sharaf Mahama were seen at the Accra Sports Stadium during Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League opener against Hohoe United.

Both arrived in all-black casual outfits and sat in the VIP section, immediately drawing attention from fans who were excited to spot them.

