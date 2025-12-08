Sandra Sarfo Ababio has celebrated her daughter Dana Adjei's heartfelt 18th birthday with a touching social media tribute

The actress shared beautiful images and expressed deep love for her only child in the commemorative post

Fans and colleagues reacted with excitement, praising Dana's beauty and joining the birthday celebrations

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has taken to social media to celebrate her only daughter Dana Adjei marked her 18th birthday.

The milestone birthday, which fell on Sunday, December 7, 2025, saw the popular actress expressing her deep affection and gratitude for her only child in a series of posts that quickly garnered attention from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio's daughter, Dana Adjei, turns 18 years. Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Sandra, known for her captivating performances in Kumawood productions, shared beautiful photos and videos marking the special occasion.

In the post on Instagram, the actress conveyed her appreciation and love for Dana, celebrating not just the birthday milestone but also their relationship.

The photos showed different moments of Dana inside a clothing store, at a restaurant, and in the company of other people.

"Happiest birthday to my princess. May this growth bring you joy in abundance ,fulfillment and Gods grace .I love you to the moon and back ,every moment shared with you is a moment I’ll cherish forever love youuu ❤️," Sandra Ababio captioned the images.

Watch Sandra Ababio's post below:

Dana Adjei: Who is Sandra Ababo's daughter?

Not much was known about Sandra Ababio's daughter until she appeared on Delay Show to talk about the pretty teenager.

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio celebrates her only daughter, Dana Adjei, on her birthday. Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

According to the actress, she gave birth to her daughter when she was just about 22 years.

Narrating the circumstances leading to the birth of her child, Sandra Ababio indicated that that she got pregnant with a man who was around 50 years old at the time.

Checks on Dana's social media pages suggest she lives outside Ghana.

Watch a video of Sandra Ababio's daughter below:

Reaction to Sandra Ababio's daughter's birthday photos

The images shared by Sandra Ababio to celebrate her daughter's birthday have triggered excitement among the actress' followers. While many joined her in celebrating Dana's birthday, others were impressed by the young lady's looks.

akyerebruwaagh said:

"Happy glorious birthday my beautiful queen 😍❤️."

elvis.osei.10004694 said:

"I pray for more years Gods protection and Guidance and more cash."

antwilistic

"Glorious birthday princess. Beauty indeed runs through the family. What a beautiful family."

manuel_edah said:

"She is beautiful...Do betweena gimme er 😍."

director_black__madonna_maxdoe said:

"Sending love from Accra Ghana 🇬🇭."

hajiaofficial said:

"Awww this is beautiful,hmmm to give birth at an early stage is very beautiful when the child grow together with you but the kind of drama you will go through no hmmm 👏❤️."

