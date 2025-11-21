Daddy Lumba's elder sister Ernestina Fosu has cast doubts on her late brother's reported December 13 funeral service in Kumasi

In an interview, the late singer's sibling noted that she would not agree for the funeral to held on the scheduled day

Ernestina Fosu's latest remarks on Daddy Lumba's funeral service has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of musician Daddy Lumba, has cast doubts on her late brother's scheduled December 13 funeral service after her appearance in court in Kumasi on November 21, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's family has been embroiled in a publicised feud since his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The late singer's elder sister, Ernestina, and first wife, Akosua Serwaa, had previously filed an interlocutory injunction against second wife Odo Broni, the family head, and Transitions Funeral Home to halt the December 6 funeral.

Daddy Lumba's first wife accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

Ernestina Fosu drags Abusuapanin to Manhyia

Displeased with the court's decision, Ernestina invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath against him to halt her late brother's funeral and involved traditional leaders to settle the matter.

The Asantehene's sub-chiefs granted Daddy Lumba's sister's request for the funeral committee to be dissolved and a new autopsy to be conducted to determine the cause of her brother's death during several meetings at Manhyia.

As a result, the funeral, which was originally planned for December 6, was reported to have been rescheduled to December 13.

Ernestina casts doubts on Daddy Lumba's funeral

In an interview after her court appearance, Ernestina Fosu noted that she would not allow Daddy Lumba's funeral to be held on December 13, 2025.

She said:

"Excuse me for saying that Charles (Daddy Lumba) is not a chicken. Only two weeks for his funeral? No. The funeral will not happen."

Ernestina also spoke about her recent meeting with the traditional leader of their hometown in Accra.

When asked if Daddy Lumba's funeral would be held in 2026, she noted that she did not have the power to make the decision. However, she stated that she would postpone the funeral to 2026 if given the authority to decide.

She questioned why certain family members, including the Abusuapanin, wanted to rush and bury her late brother earlier.

She said:

"I cannot put power in my hands, but if God gives me more life, the date will change. Why two weeks? Why are we rushing? That is the big question."

She noted that she did not need to hold a meeting with her Abusuapanin to seek permission for Daddy Lumba's funeral to be postponed.

Ernestina's remarks about funeral stir reactions

Ernestina allegedly reports Abusuapanin to police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina allegedly reported Abusuapanin Kodi Owusu to the Kumasi Central Police Station.

Reports indicated that the police case related to the allegations of the family head embezzling funeral funds.

The news of Ernestina Fosu's police case triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

