CCTV footage of some suspicious individuals visiting Prophet Roja's church has emerged on social media amid alleged threats on his life

The prophet's servant, who was present at the premises, has narrated the events that transpired during the individuals' visit

The footage of the individuals' visit to Prophet Roja's church has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has reportedly experienced an alleged attempt on his life at his church premises.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, CCTV footage of the alleged incident emerged on social media. In the video, three individuals in casual attire were seen entering the church building.

The men later interacted with one of Prophet Roja's servants in the church before exiting the church premises in the evening on Friday, November 7, 2025.

The prophet has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the identities of the individuals and promised a reward.

The incident occurred days after the prophet spoke about attempts by some of his colleagues to silence him due to his rising popularity in multiple interviews.

The CCTV footage of the alleged incident at Prophet Roja's church premises is below:

Prophet Roja's servant speaks after alleged incident

In an interview with blogger De Prince GH after the alleged incident, Prophet Roja's servant narrated the events that transpired during the three individuals' visit to his church premises.

According to him, he was at the church with some members when the three men from the CCTV footage entered the premises. He stated that they had been making final preparations for a church event.

He claimed that the three individuals enquired about the whereabouts of Prophet Roja immediately upon encountering him inside the building.

He noted that he lied to the men about the whereabouts of his preacher, who had arrived after a recent trip.

He said:

"We were arranging our equipment before the Watch Night event on Friday. My friend, who is a drummer, and I were the ones in the church. Three people came here. When they entered the building, they inquired about Prophet Roja's whereabouts."

"I told them that the prophet was not around. They asked if he would come to the Watch Night event, but I told them that he had not returned from his trip."

"I knew that the prophet had already landed. I told them he was not in Ghana and did not believe that he would attend the Watch Night."

Prophet Roja's servant noted that the three individuals had planned to stay at the church, but he told them to wait outside and enter the building later.

He added that one of the individuals had an object in his attire that looked like a gun and that he only suspected them of having bad intentions after their departure.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja's servant speaking about the alleged incident in the church is below:

Prophet Roja's alleged incident stirs reactions

