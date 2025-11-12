Samuel Aboagye's mother has mourned her late son amid the court case over the DNA test involving the deceased's second child

In a video, the late former Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate's mother broke down in tears

Footage of Samuel Aboagye's mother in an emotional state triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The mother of the late Obuasi helicopter crash victim, Samuel Aboagye, has mourned her son amid the DNA scandal that has led to a legal battle between the family and the deceased's widow, Abigail Salami.

Samuel Aboagye's mother weeps uncontrollably amid a court dispute over a DNA test.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had dragged the deceased's US-based wife to the Obuasi District Court.

According to Kumasi-based radio station Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late politician's family and wife pertained to a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The Angel FM reporter claimed that the issues arose after the government of Ghana requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the victims of the tragic helicopter crash that happened near Obuasi.

Dispute in Samuel Aboagye’s family over DNA

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test and that another relative stood in her child's place instead.

They claimed that the late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

The family claimed that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly expressed raised concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case, calling on the court to block the family's attempt to seek a DNA test.

She has also been accused of running away from Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:

Samuel Aboagye's mother weeps amid court dispute

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Samuel Aboagye's sister, Sarah Aboagye, posted a video on her official TikTok page showing their mother in an emotional state.

In a video, the mother of the late former Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate broke down in tears as she wept over her son's demise.

Despite several attempts to keep her composure and stop crying, tears continued to flow down her face. In the caption of the video, Sarah detailed the emotional toll her late brother's death had taken on their elderly mother.

Samuel Aboagye's sister, Sarah, mourns her late brother amid the court case between her family and his wife over a DNA test.

She noted that Samuel Aboagye's tragic demise and the other family-related matters had left their mother unable to eat or sleep.

The TikTok video of Samuel Aboagye's mother weeping uncontrollably is below:

Reactions to Samuel's mother weeping amid dispute

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Her-royal commented:

"Even the baby resembles her grandmother. Haaba Ghana fo) ne accusations hmm."

user1304100052576 said:

"Sorry mom, everything will be fine."

Kwame_Agger wrote:

"Mummy, I am so sorry for the pain you’re going through. It is so disheartening to watch this."

Samuel Aboagye's sister breaks silence amid dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's sister broke her silence amid the legal dispute between her family and sister-in-law.

In a video, the late NADMO Deputy Director's sister shared clips of herself and the family mourning his death.

The footage also showed Sarah caring for her late brother Samuel Aboagye's first child.

