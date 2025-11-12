Madam Fulera Limann, the widow of the late former President of Ghana Hilla Limann, has celebrated her 80th birthday.

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, legendary Ghanaian rapper and son-in-law of Fulera, Reggie Rockstone, took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his mother-in-law's significant milestone.

In a video he shared, Hilla Limann's widow showed off several members of her big family, including her daughter and the wife of Reggie Rockstone, Zilla Limann.

The former First Lady's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also spotted at a plush residence's premises as they interacted with each other and prepared for their family photoshoots.

The video also showed the 80th birthday celebration event held in church for Madam Fulera. Many people, including her seven children (five daughters and two sons) and Reggie Rockstone, who wore all-white clothes, were present at the event.

At the indoor ceremony, the former First Lady delivered a speech in front of the attendees, where she reflected on her life and shared past memories.

The family also held a big birthday party for Fulera, where her children joined her to cut a cake to commemorate her milestone.

Reggie Rockstone accompanied the video with a short message to celebrate his mother-in-law's 80th birthday.

He wrote:

“@thlfoundation 🙏🏿❤️ Happy 80th, Mama Fulera, the big “Dora,” mother of many! 🙏🏿 bless you!! #superwomen Amen!”

The Instagram video of Dr Hilla Limann's widow, Fulera Limann, celebrating her 80th birthday and showing off her big family is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh