Alex Cross: Nigerian Actor Speaks Twi With Obaapa Christy on Movie Set in Ghana
- Nigerian actor Alex Cross has been spotted in a video speaking Twi, one of Ghana's popular local languages
- The Nollywood star spoke Twi while interacting with Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy on the set of their movie
- Footage of Alex Cross speaking Twi triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Popular Nigerian actor and model Chukwuebuka Ajoku, popularly known as Alex Cross, has courted attention following his recent interaction with veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy.
Alex Cross recently arrived in Ghana for the filming of an upcoming movie, Maids of Honour, which features veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo and Obaapa Christy.
Videos of the Nollywood actor's arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra emerged on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
The Instagram video of Alex Cross arriving in Ghana for his movie shoot is below:
Alex Cross speaks Twi with Obaapa Christy
In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Alex Cross showed his skill in the popular Ghanaian language while on the movie set with Obaapa Christy and his other castmates.
In an interaction, the gospel musician taught the Nollywood actor how to respond to questions about his well-being in Twi. The Moving Forward hitmaker then asked the actor about how he was doing, to which he perfectly replied in Twi.
Despite a few challenges, Alex Cross was able to follow Obaapa Christy's lead and say some words in Twi, which impressed the gospel musician.
Their interaction triggered laughter from the veteran singer, the production team, and castmates, including Kofi Adjorlolo, who was seated in his chair and watching them.
Alex Cross and Obaapa Christy's interaction gained traction on social media, with many Ghanaians praising them.
The TikTok video of Alex Cross speaking Twi with Obaapa Christy on the movie set is below:
Ruth Kadiri speaks Twi with Pascal Amanfo
Alex Cross and Obaapa Christy's interaction on their movie set comes days after Ruth Kadiri spoke Twi during her appearance on Pascal Amanfo's podcast.
In a video uploaded on YouTube on Monday, November 3, 2025, the filmmaker asked the Nollywood actress to do a shoutout of his channel for viewers to subscribe.
Pascal then asked Ruth if he could speak Twi. After hesitating for some seconds, the Nollywood actress happily agreed and urged her online audience to quickly do the subscription.
The video got the attention of thousands of Ghanaians, who praised the Nollywood star for her impressive command of the local language.
The TikTok video of Ruth Kadiri speaking Twi is below:
Alex Cross Twi-speaking video stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Takyi Arthur commented:
"Ghana and Nigeria. Hmm, these two countries."
Joana Tannor said:
"Obaapa be careful. 🤣"
Rosemary Tetteh wrote:
"Alex, ooo, sweet of you, bro."
Kharis Clothing Line (legit) commented:
"😆😆😆😆 He said aww. Obapaa won't kill me."
Kwame Appiah Fosu wrote:
"Wow, Alex, you speak Twi better than some of our GH stars, bro."
Bullet's Obroni daughter sings in Twi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet's Obroni daughter spoke Twi as she sang Wendy Shay's Break Your Waist song.
In a video, Nana Afua Sekyiwaa Agyemang also introduced herself in the local language while hanging out with her father.
Footage of Bullet's Obroni daughter speaking Twi triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh