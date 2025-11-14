Nigerian actor Alex Cross has been spotted in a video speaking Twi, one of Ghana's popular local languages

The Nollywood star spoke Twi while interacting with Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy on the set of their movie

Footage of Alex Cross speaking Twi triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Nigerian actor and model Chukwuebuka Ajoku, popularly known as Alex Cross, has courted attention following his recent interaction with veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy.

Nigerian actor Alex Cross speaks Twi with Obaapa Christy on their movie set in Ghana. Photo source: @iam_alexcross, @nanahemaa1712/TikTok

Alex Cross recently arrived in Ghana for the filming of an upcoming movie, Maids of Honour, which features veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo and Obaapa Christy.

Videos of the Nollywood actor's arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra emerged on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The Instagram video of Alex Cross arriving in Ghana for his movie shoot is below:

Alex Cross speaks Twi with Obaapa Christy

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Alex Cross showed his skill in the popular Ghanaian language while on the movie set with Obaapa Christy and his other castmates.

In an interaction, the gospel musician taught the Nollywood actor how to respond to questions about his well-being in Twi. The Moving Forward hitmaker then asked the actor about how he was doing, to which he perfectly replied in Twi.

Despite a few challenges, Alex Cross was able to follow Obaapa Christy's lead and say some words in Twi, which impressed the gospel musician.

Their interaction triggered laughter from the veteran singer, the production team, and castmates, including Kofi Adjorlolo, who was seated in his chair and watching them.

Alex Cross and Obaapa Christy's interaction gained traction on social media, with many Ghanaians praising them.

The TikTok video of Alex Cross speaking Twi with Obaapa Christy on the movie set is below:

Ruth Kadiri speaks Twi with Pascal Amanfo

Alex Cross and Obaapa Christy's interaction on their movie set comes days after Ruth Kadiri spoke Twi during her appearance on Pascal Amanfo's podcast.

In a video uploaded on YouTube on Monday, November 3, 2025, the filmmaker asked the Nollywood actress to do a shoutout of his channel for viewers to subscribe.

Pascal then asked Ruth if he could speak Twi. After hesitating for some seconds, the Nollywood actress happily agreed and urged her online audience to quickly do the subscription.

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri impresses Ghanaian fans with her Twi as she interacts with film director Pascal Amanfo. Photo source: @ruthkadiri

The video got the attention of thousands of Ghanaians, who praised the Nollywood star for her impressive command of the local language.

The TikTok video of Ruth Kadiri speaking Twi is below:

Alex Cross Twi-speaking video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Takyi Arthur commented:

"Ghana and Nigeria. Hmm, these two countries."

Joana Tannor said:

"Obaapa be careful. 🤣"

Rosemary Tetteh wrote:

"Alex, ooo, sweet of you, bro."

Kharis Clothing Line (legit) commented:

"😆😆😆😆 He said aww. Obapaa won't kill me."

Kwame Appiah Fosu wrote:

"Wow, Alex, you speak Twi better than some of our GH stars, bro."

Bullet's Obroni daughter sings in Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet's Obroni daughter spoke Twi as she sang Wendy Shay's Break Your Waist song.

In a video, Nana Afua Sekyiwaa Agyemang also introduced herself in the local language while hanging out with her father.

Footage of Bullet's Obroni daughter speaking Twi triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

