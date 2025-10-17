Gospel singer Obaapa Christy melted hearts online after sharing a video of her young and pretty mother, Akua Serwaa, at an event

In the viral TikTok clip, Obaapa Christy’s mother dazzled in a purple lace gown with floral embroidery, complemented by diamond jewellery and sleek hair styling

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising Akua Serwaa's grace, beauty and deceptively young looks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Gospel singer Obaapa Christy stirred reactions on social media after she shared a video of her mother, Akua Serwaa, looking young and pretty at an event.

Obaapa Christy's mother dazzles Ghanaians with her youthful looks and elegance at an event. Image credit: RevObaapaChristy

Source: Facebook

The gospel singer, who has delighted Ghanaians with her talent for close to two decades, shared a video on her TikTok account giving her fans a rare look at her mom.

Obaapa Christy’s mother looked dazzling in the video, which showed her seated at an event and looking even younger than her daughter.

She was decked out in a deep purple lace gown adorned with delicate floral embroidery and sparkling sequins.

Her outfit was paired with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings, with her hair styled in a new-age sleek side part with softly laid baby hairs.

Adorned in flawless makeup, Obaapa Christy’s mother wowed all who saw the video with her radiant glow, class, and beauty.

“May God bless the womb that carried you for nine months, my mom❤️❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇.” Obaapa Christy captioned her video.

The TikTok video of Obaapa Christy’s mother is below.

Obaapa Christy celebrates mother

Over the years, the gospel singer has displayed her deep love for her mother, showing her off sparingly but only at times of great emotional impact.

In 2019, she celebrated her in a post on Facebook, appreciating her on Mother’s Day.

“HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO MY SWEET MOM AKUA SERWAA AND ALL MOTHERS ACROSS THE GLOBE. ❤️🌹😍🌍🙏🏾. Ach soooooo ✌🏾,” she wrote.

The Facebook post from Obaapa Christy celebrating her mother is below.

In recent weeks, the popular gospel singer has been grabbing headlines due to her promotion for her new album, Odeneho.

The album featured a crossover gospel-hip-hop hit with rap legend Sarkodie, which excited fans and created a buzz around it.

Reactions to Obaapa Christy flaunting her mother

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Obaapa Christy’s mom.

Kaakyire❦💞♾️🎊 said:

"Your mom is so beautiful like you❤️❤."

Manu Isaac wrote:

"Eiiii serious, she is still young."

Churchhills chickichaacha 🩷 commented:

"That family no ankasa they are blessed with beauty oo."

kwamepoku650 said:

"My favourite artist, Obaapa, you deserve to be called you."

Mariam diva wrote:

"Beauty is in the blood kaish🥰."

EVANGELISTIC MUSIC RECORDZ commented:

"Yh that's my Grandma AUNTIE SERWAAH ✌️💓💓💓."

OHENEBI TOFFEE 🌹🍬🍡🍭_1️⃣ said:

"Awwwwn 🤗. May she continue to age like fine wine 🍷🥰🥰🙏🙏."

Obaapa Christy flaunts new hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy grabbed attention on social media after showing off a new haircut.

The award-winning gospel star flaunted a short buzzcut while wearing a black maxi dress that made her look younger than her actual age.

Source: YEN.com.gh