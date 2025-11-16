Associates of YEA CEO, Malik Basintale, have denied rumours that he had been taken ill and was receiving treatment abroad

The lingering rumours about Basintale's health were deepened on Friday, November 14, 2025, by the NPP's Abronye who prayed for him

However, two associates, one of whom spoke to YEN.com.gh, have stated that Basintale was not sick as the rumours have claimed

Malik Basintale, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), is not sick as being rumoured, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

In separate rebuttals, close associates of Basintale in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have denied the speculations.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale is faced with rumours about his health after a hiatus on social media. Photo source: Malik Basintale

Rumours of Malik Basintale suffering stroke

There have been lingering rumours that Basintale might have suffered a stroke. The rumour was first spread by X (Twitter) accounts associated with the NPP.

While none of the rumourmongers has been bold enough to give any details, it is worthy to note that at the time of this report, Basintale has not update his X since September 30, 2025.

Rumours of Malik Basintale suffering stroke

His activities on other platforms like Instagram and Facebook have also been minimal in the past few weeks.

Abronye claims Malik Basintale is sick

On Friday, November 14, 2025, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC, deepened the rumour claiming that Basintale was sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, Abronye stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

He noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he was not going to jubilate about him not feeling well and thus prayed for his recovery.

Abronye's claims in the video which has been widely circulated online has elicited a response from those close to Basintale.

Bono Regional NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye DC' claims YEA CEO Malik Basintale is sick. Photo source: Ohia TV

Malik Basintale's associates deny sickness rumours

Moments after Abronye's video went viral, Millicent Apeku, an NDC activist who calls Basintale her boss, denied the rumour, indicating that everything was okay with him.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, November 16, 2025, Apeku wrote:

"Pay no attention to the rumors… Things are good with my boss Malik Basintale."

See the post below:

Aside from Apeku's denial, an NDC communicator, Perry Arhin Annan, who spoke to YEN.com.gh also denied the rumour.

In a telephone chat, Annan Perry emphatically stated that Malik Basintale was not sick as being rumoured.

"He is not sick," he told YEN.com.gh

Reactions to denial of Malik Basintale's sickness

The latest updates on Malik Basintale by his close associates have triggered excitement among his admirers on social media. Many have wished him well.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

Noble Senyo Harvey said:

"I was coming to dm you saf coz I just saw the rumour on someone’s timeline and wanted to be sure is boss is alright…. Thanks for giving us Hope that he is fine and hearty,"

Theliving Stone said:

"GOD will always be in control."

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said:

"Hmmmm!! May God protect us from..."

Francis Larweh said:

"I'm now happy. Thank you for the update. We love him."

Godwin Basintale said:

"No weapon forged against him will prevail."

Malik Basintale's bags Master's from KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale's wife Tenny Salih Young had graduated with a Master's degree from KNUST.

The pretty Salih Young and style influencer earned a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Leadership.

