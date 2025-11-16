YEA CEO Malik Basintale has been spotted in his first-ever video since rumours that he had suffered a stroke started

The video, which followed his denial of the rumour in a social media post, showed him looking hale and hearty as he chatted on a video call

Basintale's video has excited many of his online admirers who were worried by the unfortunate rumours

A video of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO, Malik Basintale, has emerged online showing his current health status.

The video, which had Basintale on a video call with a friend, comes amid rumours that he had suffered a stroke.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale joins video call on Sunday, November 16, 2025, to disprove stroke rumours. Photo source: Malik Basintale

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger, 1957 News, a hale and hearty-looking Basintale is seen chatting with friends.

According to the blogger, he had placed the call to the YEA CEO concerning the rumours about his health and he denied it, saying that he was in excellent condition.

"The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has refuted circulating rumours about his health, telling a member of The1957News team during a video call that he is in an excellent condition," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Malik Basintale stroke rumours by Abronye

The video of Malik Basintale followed a Facebook post by the YEA CEO on Sunday, November 16, 2025, denying the rumours.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Basintale had described the rumours as false news, stating that he was neither down with a stroke nor in the UK for treatment.

See the post below:

Even though his appearance on social media and denial of the sickness rumours excited his followers, there were others who still had doubts.

The latest video seems to be a move to clear all doubts concerning the stroke rumours which were started by X (Twitter) accounts associated with the NPP and given credence by Abronye DC.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe a.k.a. Abronye DC, deepened the rumour claiming that Basintale was sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, Abronye stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

He noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he was not going to jubilate about him not feeling well and thus prayed for his recovery.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale denies rumours that he has been hit by a stroke. Photo source: Malik Basintale

Reactions to Malik Basintale's latest video

The video triggered massive reactions from Malik Basintale's amdirers. Below are some of the comments under the post.

nettypaula said:

"Alhamdulilah for his Life 🙌"

mabelanang95 said:

"GOD Is Always Good 🔥."

tornye_neiney said:

"Thank God. Those who wish you dead will rather die in Jesus Christ name Amen."

naami_jayem said:

"Thank God 🙌. I have been very worried since yesterday. I had to message him on snap after I those silly videos popping up on my TL. God is great 🙏"

Malik Basintale's friends reacts to stroke rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two associates of Malik Basintale had also denied rumours that he had been taken ill and was receiving treatment abroad

The two associates emphatically stated that Basintale was not sick as the rumours had claimed.

Source: YEN.com.gh