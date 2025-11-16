YEA CEO Malik Basintale has broken his silence amid rumours that he had suffered a stroke and was receiving treatment in the UK

In his latest online post, Basintale described the rumours, given credence by a video from NPP's Abronye, as false news

His appearance on social media and denial of the sickness rumours have excited his followers who trooped to wish him well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has denied rumours that he is sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

According to him, the reports that he had been struck by an ailment were not true, describing it as false news.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale denies stroke rumours after Abronye's prayer for him goes viral. Photo source: Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

Rumours of Malik Basintale suffering stroke

There have been lingering rumours that Basintale might have suffered a stroke. The rumour was first spread by X (Twitter) accounts associated with the NPP.

While none of the rumourmongers has been bold enough to give any details, it is worthy to note that at the time of this report, Basintale has not update his X since September 30, 2025.

See a tweet about Basintale below:

His activities on other platforms like Instagram and Facebook have also been minimal in the past few weeks.

Abronye claims Malik Basintale is sick

On Friday, November 14, 2025, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC, deepened the rumour claiming that Basintale was sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, Abronye stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

He noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he was not going to jubilate about him not feeling well and thus prayed for his recovery.

Abronye's claims in the video which has been widely circulated online has elicited a response from those close to Basintale.

Bono Regional NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye DC' claims YEA CEO Malik Basintale is sick. Photo source: Ohia TV

Source: UGC

Malik Basintale responds to stroke rumours

About 48 hours after Abronye's video and claims about him went viral, Malik Basintale shared emerged online with a rebuttal.

In a post on Facebook, Basintale indicated that he was neither down with a stroke not had he travelled to the the UK.

"Kurugu Toli: ton ton je!! Ignore the false news No stroke, No UK!"

Cheers greet Malik Basintale's stroke rumours rebuttal

The rebuttal from Malik Basintale has excited his admirers on social media. Many took to the comment section to cheer him on, while others prayed for him.

Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

Turkson Mohammed Kelly said:

"We're the warriors, we've not been defeated in any battle by the enemies, the Jakpa blood is too hot to be drunk. Malik I knew it'll never happen to you."

Nashiru Abdul Rafiq Kasuli said:

"How, why do people wish death or sickness for a follow human being cos of politics. Herhh."

Alhaji Kari Awwal said:

"No weapon formed against you shall Prosper."

Alhaji Alex Vhirus

"Shame on all those bad wishers. We serving a living God."

Malik Basintale's friends reacts to stroke rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two associates of Malik Basintale had also denied rumours that he had been taken ill and was receiving treatment abroad

The two associates emphatically stated that Basintale was not sick as the rumours had claimed.

Source: YEN.com.gh