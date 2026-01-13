Malik Basintale has resumed his official duties at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) amid rumours of him battling a stroke

In a video, the prominent NDC politician reunited with his associates inside his office after a brief hiatus from his work duties

Malik Basintale's return to work amid the stroke rumours has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has resumed work at his office amid rumours of him suffering a stroke.

Rumours about Malik Basintale's alleged health issues emerged after Abronye DC claimed that he was sick and receiving treatment abroad on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

Abronye's claims led to some NPP activists suggesting that the YEA CEO had suffered a stroke and had been flown to the UK.

Malik Basintale denies stroke rumours

In response to Abronye's claims, Malik denied rumours that he is sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

The YEA boss, in a Facebook post, claimed that the reports that he had been struck by an ailment were not true, describing them as false news.

Malik indicated that he neither had a stroke nor had he travelled to the UK for treatment.

He wrote:

"Kurugu Toli: ton ton je!! Ignore the false news. No stroke, No UK!"

In the video shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger 1957 News, Basintale was seen chatting with friends.

According to the blogger, he had placed a call to the YEA CEO concerning the rumours about his health, and he denied it, saying that he was in excellent condition.

The Facebook post of Malik Basintale denying rumours about him battling a stroke is below:

The Instagram video of Malik Basintale chatting with his friends amid stroke rumours is below:

Malik Basintale returns to work amid rumours

In a video shared by renowned blogger 1957 News on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Basintale was spotted at his office with two of his associates.

The YEA boss, wearing a suit, flashed a bright smile and gave a thumbs-up as one of his associates announced that he had returned to the office after a brief period away from work.

Basintale shared a lighthearted conversation with his subordinate, who burst into laughter as he filmed their reunion.

The Facebook video of Malik Basintale's return to work is below:

Malik Basintale's return to work stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lami Ashy commented:

"Enemies are not God."

John Mawudor said:

"Great, we missed him, but thank God he's back to work with more energy and action."

Alisa Deniss wrote:

"Glory be to God. What the enemy meant for evil, God has turned it around."

Malik Basintale's wife celebrates his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale's wife celebrated his birthday on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

In a photo, Tenny Salih Young showed her close bond with her husband inside their luxurious residence as they marked the special milestone.

Many Ghanaians, including staunch supporters of the NDC, took to social media to celebrate Malik Basintale on his birthday.

