Prophet Nigel Gaisie has warned Ghanaians that he has foreseen danger for the entertainment industry this Christmas

Addressing his congregation on November 16, 2025, he urged event organisers, security agencies, and patrons to stay vigilant during the upcoming festive season

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people praying for God's protection while others doubted his prophetic powers

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has warned of impending doom for the Ghanaian entertainment industry this Christmas, sparking alarm on social media.

In a sermon delivered to his congregation at the Prophetic Hill Chapel on November 16, 2025, Prophet Gaisie stated that he had foreseen doom engulfing Ghana this festive season.

“From now till 7th January, I saw in the realm of the spirit, that they have plotted against the entertainment industry. This is what I saw: the people of Ghana were at an event centre when all of a sudden, I saw something like fire and disorder. I also saw people dying in large numbers,” he warned.

Prophet Gaisie added: “So this Christmas, organisers of events in the entertainment industry should hear the voice of God. The security agencies should hear the voice of God, and the participants in those programs should hear the voice of God.”

Over the past few years, December in Ghana (nicknamed Detty December) has become a world-famous celebration, bringing people from across the globe to have fun in the country.

Numerous programs and events are organised during this period, including annual concerts by celebrated musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who has garnered a reputation for releasing controversial prophecies, claimed that God showed him a vision which he is sharing with Ghanaians so they can remain vigilant during the celebrations.

His prophecy sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians praying against it, while others expressed doubt over his prophetic abilities.

Prophet Gaisie hailed for Nana Konadu prophecy

The debate over Nigel Gaisie’s December prophecy occurred weeks after he won acclaim for seemingly prophesying the death of Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

Ghana’s former first lady passed away at the age of 76 on October 23, following which a resurfaced clip of the preacher speaking about impending doom for her surfaced.

In the resurfaced clip of the sermon, Nigel Gaisie declared that he had seen some darkness in the life of Nana Konadu and asked Ghanaians to pray for her safety and well-being.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's December doom prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy by Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

oe manas said:

"The love of GOD once again visited HIS servant, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, and exposed the agenda of the wicked one upon HIS innocent children. Those with ears must listen. National security please wake up."

Roma wrote:

"Hmmm. God bless our homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏

Official Ballonii commented:

"In the spiritual world, there is no light there so how can you see something over there? Heiiiii some of you herr, God is waiting for you."

Nigel Gaisie visits Nana Agradaa in prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie visited Nana Agradaa in prison amid her 15-year jail term.

In a video, he opened up about the purpose of the visit, stating that he prayed with Nana Agradaa in her time of distress and also expressed his support for her.

