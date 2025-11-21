Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari's pretty daughters have got many fans excited with their birthday messages to the actress

The celebrity kids penned down lovely messages to celebrate their famous mother on her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's birthday photos and posts on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has made other mothers emotional with her birthday post on Instagram.

The celebrity mother of beautiful girls posted the letters she received from her children on Instagram.

Nadia Buari's children write emotional birthday messages

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared thoughtful messages her children wrote to her on her birthday, November 21, 2025.

The young-looking mother posted three notes from her children, written with a pencil, highlighting how much they love and adore her for being a special mom.

The fair-skinned children with smooth, curly natural hair disclosed how their mom treats them with love and compassion.

The Instagram photos of Nadia Buari's children's messages to her to celebrate her birthday are below:

Nadia Buari's children celebrate her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's post about her pretty children's messages to her on her birthday. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nmesonic stated:

"The letters, the handwritings, the beautiful pictures!🥹🥹💜💜."

Amss stated:

"You’re so beautiful, happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️."

Realsusanpeters stated:

World Nadia’s Cake Day 💃❤️🎉🥳🎊👸😍🥰🍾🎂🎁😘."

John Beloved wrote:

"Happy birthday to an amazing soul, @iamnadiabuari. May God bless and increase you in abundance! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Della Russel commented:

"Beautiful messages from your girls. Happy Birthday Nadia ❤️."

Adwoa Mensah wrote:

"Happy birthday to you 😍."

Afia Yaa wrote:

"Happy birthday to you, beautiful ❤️❤️ the handwriting for me tho. Each slide gave me joy😍❤️happy birthday to u😍."

Nadia Buari rocks stylish dress for birthday shoot

Ghanaian style influencer Nadia Buari looked simple and elegant in a long-sleeved ruched dress for her birthday shoot.

She rocked her signature fringe ponytail hairstyle and wore heavy makeup as she posed for the cameras.

The fashionable celebrity mother wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick to complete her look.

The Instagram photos of Nadia Buari's new look for her birthday photos in November 2025 are below:

Who is Nadia Buari

Born on November 21, 1982, Nadia Buari is an actress, producer, and businesswoman from Ghana. After completing her studies in Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, she started performing in the mid-2000s and became well-known thanks to the TV show Games People Play.

Mummy's Daughter was her breakthrough movie role, while Beyonce: The President's Daughter brought her global recognition as "Beyonce."

Later, she moved to Nollywood and starred in a number of well-known films. The Diary of Imogen Brown is one of the films that Nadia has made.

As a mother of four, she maintains her status as one of the most well-known actors in West Africa while juggling her profession in entertainment and business.

Nadia Buari shows her daughter's side view

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, who posted a rare video of her daughter showing her side profile on Instagram.

Nadia Buari's daughter turned heads with her outfit as she fidgeted with her phone while her mom combed her hair.

The video of Nadia Buari's pretty daughter sparked reactions on social media, with many praising her style.

