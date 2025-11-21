The High Court in Amasaman has agreed to hear jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa's appeal, stirring excitement among her followers

In a new case update, the court has set December 4, 2025, for the commencement of the appeal, presenting renewed hope to the embattled preacher

Ghanaians reacted to the news with joy, with many expressing the belief that her conviction would be overturned

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has finally received some good news amid her 15-year jail term at Nsawam Prison.

An Accra Circuit Court convicted the controversial preacher on July 3, 2025, on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa was accused of promising to double the money of her church-goers, convincing many people to hand over huge sums of money.

The preacher reportedly failed to double the money or return it, leading to the commencement of a criminal case against her.

Nana Agradaa’s appeal date set

On November 21, news broke that the High Court in Amasaman had agreed to move forward with her appeal against her sentence, with the judge setting December for the commencement of the trial.

GHOne TV shared details of the new update in the case, which has sparked jubilation among fans and followers of the jailed televangelist fondly called Evangelist Mama Pat.

“Agradaa's court appearance on 20th November was adjourned as appeal records were not ready. Her lawyers say the trial was flawed, the judgment unreasonable, and the judge biased. She was convicted in July 2025 for defrauding church members through a money-doubling scheme. Her team seeks to have the conviction and sentence overturned…” the post said.

Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s pending appeal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the news of Evangelist Mama Pat’s pending appeal.

therealopambour said:

"Aww may this be our Christmas gift. 😢Miss her."

mykcute.trends wrote:

"We thank God 🙏🙏. I miss her videos 😭😭😭."

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory commented:

"Awwwwww, I am so happy. I believe she has asked forgiveness and God has heard her. She will be a better person."

tantigh said:

"Aww, God, please grant her heart's request."

