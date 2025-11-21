A young Ghanaian woman went viral after saying she would never date a man who still lived with his parents

She described such men as “extremely broke” but later said she wouldn’t mind if the man spent money on her

Her comments sparked backlash online, with many users criticising her views as contradictory and materialistic

A young Ghanaian woman has sparked reactions online after speaking about the type of man she would never enter a relationship with.

A Ghanaian woman speaks about the type of man she would never date. Photo credit: gabthesharkboy. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, during a street interview, stated that she would not date a man who still lives with his parents.

According to her, a man who falls into such a category is extremely broke and would not be able to provide for her needs.

“Because, umm, it screams brokenness. Like, you are broke — you are extremely broke. That’s why you are still staying with your parents,” she said.

However, her statement had some contradictions and gave signs that she preferred a relationship she could financially benefit from.

She quickly changed her stance when presented with a hypothetical scenario. She clarified that if she were unaware of his living situation and he consistently spent money on her, she might reconsider.

She said:

“As long as he spends on me, dear, I don’t mind.”

When asked why she deserved to be spent on, she confidently replied:

“Just look at me.”

She confirmed that she receives a monthly allowance of GH₵500 from her current boyfriend. Her final advice to men still living with their parents was a blunt: “Please, leave there.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's relationship opinion

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@DavidHills01 wrote:

"Make I leave my parents' house, because of women ah, are these girls really okay?"

@Kojo_Phill stated:

"i just don’t get it. Broke gals always having a problem with broke guys."

@chapps_h commented:

"Make I stress leave my parents house for woman who fit leave me anytime for another man."

@kosi_dzidefo commented:

"Stop interviewing empty heads... It's getting embarrassing. They think they can cover their emptiness and lack of intelligence with make-up."

@kumatse_andy stated:

"After the nonsense she talk all. Ebi GH₵500 be ur monthly allowance?"

@1real_fx wrote:

"Oboa she knows when you are staying with your parents, she wouldn’t be able to take control over certain things."

@y_selikem said:

"Kwasia…wu si sɛ bottle opener sɛ “it screams brokenness”. You that you’re on someone’s channels talking about another person’s pocket dierr it doesn’t scream brokenness. Nkwasiasem sei"

A Ghanaian lady says she cannot date a man who speaks pidgin, sparking social media backlash. Photo credit: Nabasark (X)

Source: Twitter

Woman rejects men who don't speak english

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady sparked mixed reactions on social media after disclosing the kind of man she would hate to be in a relationship with.

During a street interview, the young woman stated that a major deal-breaker for her in a potential male partner was the inability to speak 'proper English'.

She explained that she would not date a man who primarily communicates in Pidgin English.

Source: YEN.com.gh