Fameye Flaunts Bold New Haircut After Cutting Off His Dreadlocks
- Award-winning musician Fameye, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has cut off his dreadlocks
- The Very Soon hitmaker's new look has sparked conversations on Instagram after bloggers shared the photos online
- Some social media users have commented on Fameye's bold new look and tattoos on Instagram
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has shown off his new look.
The famous musician from Bogoso, who rose to fame with his song Nothing I Get, has shared new photos on Instagram.
Fameye flaunts a fresh haircut
Ghanaian musician Fameye has cut his dreadlocks for the second time since rising to stardom. In 2021, the 31-year-old trimmed his locs as he progressed in his career and became a household name.
On November 24, 2025, Fameye looked a decade younger as he flaunted his new appearance.
Fameye wowed many admirers with his unique physique and tattoos while rocking expensive denim jeans.
He accessorised his look with a stylish necklace and a silver earring as he posed for the camera.
The Instagram photos of Fameye's fresh haircut are below:
Fameye links up with Stormzy
Ghanaian musician Fameye linked up with Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., known professionally as rapper Stormzy, during his last trip to London.
The Ghanaian musicians chatted over food and drinks while spending time together.
Fameye and Stormzy were also spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Fameye flaunted his customised jersey.
The Instagram photos of Fameye and Stormzy are below:
Who is Ghanaian musician Fameye?
Fameye is a well-known highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter who was born Peter Famiyeh Bozah on September 11, 1994, in Bogoso, Ghana.
He is renowned for his poignant stories and passionate songs. After taking part in MTN Hitmaker Season 3, he became well-known across the country due to his distinctive voice and heartfelt delivery. The popular song Nothing I Get, which resonated globally because of its authenticity and relatable message about life’s challenges, marked Fameye’s breakthrough.
He has released several successful projects over the years, such as the Songs of Peter album, which showcases his depth, maturity, and artistic growth.
Fameye’s music blends highlife rhythms with modern Afrobeat and often explores themes of optimism, humility, family, and perseverance.
His status as one of Ghana’s most influential young artists has been cemented by multiple awards, including VGMA Best New Artist. Fans continue to be inspired by Fameye’s authenticity, versatility, and commitment to creating meaningful music.
The Instagram video is below:
Fameye graces Capital Xtra studio
Ghanaian musician Fameye entertained listeners of Capital Xtra with his performance during his media tour.
The hitmaker performed his new song, Habit for his fans outside during the viral radio interview as he promoted his upcoming concert.
Fameye was spotted rocking a multi-coloured hairstyle in the viral video that he posted on his Instagram page.
The Instagram video is below:
Fameye reacts to Bernice Asare's birthday photos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Fameye reacted to Kumawood actress Bernice Asare's beautiful birthday photos.
The gorgeous actress looked elegant in a ruched gown and an expensive frontal hairstyle.
Tracey Boakye and other well-known female celebrities also reacted to Bernice Asare’s birthday Instagram post.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh