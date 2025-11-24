Award-winning musician Fameye, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has cut off his dreadlocks

The Very Soon hitmaker's new look has sparked conversations on Instagram after bloggers shared the photos online

Some social media users have commented on Fameye's bold new look and tattoos on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has shown off his new look.

The famous musician from Bogoso, who rose to fame with his song Nothing I Get, has shared new photos on Instagram.

Fameye causes a stir with his new look on Instagram. Photo credit: @fameye.

Source: Instagram

Fameye flaunts a fresh haircut

Ghanaian musician Fameye has cut his dreadlocks for the second time since rising to stardom. In 2021, the 31-year-old trimmed his locs as he progressed in his career and became a household name.

On November 24, 2025, Fameye looked a decade younger as he flaunted his new appearance.

Fameye wowed many admirers with his unique physique and tattoos while rocking expensive denim jeans.

He accessorised his look with a stylish necklace and a silver earring as he posed for the camera.

The Instagram photos of Fameye's fresh haircut are below:

Fameye links up with Stormzy

Ghanaian musician Fameye linked up with Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., known professionally as rapper Stormzy, during his last trip to London.

The Ghanaian musicians chatted over food and drinks while spending time together.

Fameye and Stormzy were also spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Fameye flaunted his customised jersey.

The Instagram photos of Fameye and Stormzy are below:

Who is Ghanaian musician Fameye?

Fameye is a well-known highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter who was born Peter Famiyeh Bozah on September 11, 1994, in Bogoso, Ghana.

He is renowned for his poignant stories and passionate songs. After taking part in MTN Hitmaker Season 3, he became well-known across the country due to his distinctive voice and heartfelt delivery. The popular song Nothing I Get, which resonated globally because of its authenticity and relatable message about life’s challenges, marked Fameye’s breakthrough.

Fameye models in stylish outfits before debuting his new haircut. Photo credit: @fameye.

Source: Instagram

He has released several successful projects over the years, such as the Songs of Peter album, which showcases his depth, maturity, and artistic growth.

Fameye’s music blends highlife rhythms with modern Afrobeat and often explores themes of optimism, humility, family, and perseverance.

His status as one of Ghana’s most influential young artists has been cemented by multiple awards, including VGMA Best New Artist. Fans continue to be inspired by Fameye’s authenticity, versatility, and commitment to creating meaningful music.

The Instagram video is below:

Fameye graces Capital Xtra studio

Ghanaian musician Fameye entertained listeners of Capital Xtra with his performance during his media tour.

The hitmaker performed his new song, Habit for his fans outside during the viral radio interview as he promoted his upcoming concert.

Fameye was spotted rocking a multi-coloured hairstyle in the viral video that he posted on his Instagram page.

The Instagram video is below:

Fameye reacts to Bernice Asare's birthday photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Fameye reacted to Kumawood actress Bernice Asare's beautiful birthday photos.

The gorgeous actress looked elegant in a ruched gown and an expensive frontal hairstyle.

Tracey Boakye and other well-known female celebrities also reacted to Bernice Asare’s birthday Instagram post.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh