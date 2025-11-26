Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme has gone viral with his graduation photos, which he posted on his Instagram page

The award-winning rapper has inspired the youth who look up to him to take their education seriously, to become mentors for others

Some social media users have commented on Dr Cryme's graduation photos, which he posted on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme, known in private life as Darlington Kwasi Agyekum, has posted his graduation photos online.

The award-winning rapper from Tema graduated from Methodist University Ghana, one of the country’s top private institutions.

Dr Cryme graduates from Methodist University with a first degree. Photo credit: @drcryme.

Source: Instagram

Dr Cryme graduates from Methodist University

Fre Me hitmaker Dr Cryme was among the graduands at the 23rd Methodist University graduation ceremony.

The chief executive officer of Twipop Recordz shared graduation photos on Instagram to announce his academic milestone.

The 39-year-old looked dapper in a designer long-sleeve shirt, black tie and tailored trousers to complete his classy look.

The Instagram photos from Dr Cryme's graduation are below:

Ghanaians comment on Dr Cryme's graduation photos

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng and other celebrities have commented on Dr Cryme's graduation photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

stacyamoatenggh stated:

"Yes Sir !!!!! Congratulations."

qhwaku_snapchart stated:

"From 6 Star General - 10 Star General 🌟 it’s not a joke !!!!🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 Congrats 🥂 buh Brv more wins ❤️."

opankagh stated:

"Congratulations Relelelio 🙌👊🔥."

xbillsebenezer stated:

"Congratulations bro 🍾."

queeneshun1 commented:

"Blessings and congratulations 🎊❤️."

king.rabbi1 commented:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈 my boss 🎊😍😍."

hansbekxofficial stated:

"Congratulations brother 🎉🏆🙏🏾❤️🫡."

princedavidosei stated:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats Bro."

blackkatghmusic stated:

"Yesssssssssirrrrrrrrrr 6 Star ⭐ General."

iamedemgh stated:

"Congratulations."

flighttime915 commented:

"Congratulations ✈️."

stayjaygh commented:

"Congrats 🎉🎈."

debbietiwaa stated:

"Congratulations Dee🔥."

tinaqueen1e3 stated:

"Congratulations pretty boy 🔥🔥🔥."

iamabenatilly commented:

"Congratulations."

taggor1 stated:

"Congratulations."

flexclusive stated:

"Congrats my brother 🙏🏽."

jawahir904 commented:

"Congratulations @drcryme 👏❤️🎊."

forti_fortified commented:

"Bro congratulations...we have miss you paa!!!!..D. cryme."

freshprinz4x4 commented:

"Congrats badman lol."

miss__jab commented:

"Congratulations 🔥🍾."

afriyie_wutah stated:

"Congratulations bro 🎉."

qweenymay commented:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈."

adeztv3mentor2 stated:

"Congratulations."

samshan_mahama stated:

"Congrats D🎉👏🥳❤️."

kwabnat_masterpiece stated:

"Congratulations."

priscillaankutse reacted:

"Congratulations 🎉."

essie.pepis commented:

"Congratulations 😍."

The Instagram video of Dr Cryme's latest interview on MX24 TV is below:

Dr Cryme gets elected as SRC president

Dr Cryme has etched his name in the history of famous musicians who have contested and won student leadership positions.

He has joined the likes of Samini and Guru, who became SRC presidents at the University of Ghana and GIMPA, respectively.

Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme poses for an official shoot before his graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @drcryme.

Source: UGC

Dr Cryme made the official announcement in a social media post on April 7, 2025.

As part of his campaign message, the My Lover hitmaker disclosed that he would promote student welfare initiatives and ensure effective student representation if he were elected SRC president. He added that he would guarantee that every student’s input is heard and appreciated.

The Instagram photo is below:

Dr Cryme poses with a beautiful lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a popular video in which Dr Cryme, who appeared at a beautiful Ghanaian woman's graduation ceremony photo session.

The woman in the video was beaming as she stood next to the musician, who also grinned for pictures.

Many people were pleased to see Dr Cryme and praised his timeless appearance in the comments section of the TikTok video.

Source: YEN.com.gh