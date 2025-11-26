An alleged audio of Ernestina Fosuh angrily criticising her late brother’s lifestyle has stirred drama on social media amid the ongoing Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni court case

The audio was circulated by fans of Odo Broni, claiming it was proof that Ernestina Fosuh was not genuinely defending her brother as she purports

Supporters of Akosua Serwaa fiercely defended her despite the audio, claiming that she criticised her brother because she truly loved and wanted the best for him

An alleged leaked audio of Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, in which she appeared to blast her brother’s lifestyle, has stirred reactions on social media.

The audio emerged on social media amid the ongoing contentious court case between Daddy Lumba’s two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, with Ernestina Fosuh staunchly supporting Akosua Serwaa’s right to be declared her late brother’s legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni court case

On October 3, 2025, Akosua Serwaa, who married Daddy Lumba in the early 1990s, sued Odo Broni, with whom the musician lived and with whom he welcomed six children in the latter part of his life, at the Kumasi High Court.

She sought a declaration from the court that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse and, subsequently, the only person allowed to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

The late singer’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was also party to the suit.

Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa also jointly filed for an injunction application to stop Daddy Lumba’s funeral from being held on December 6, but the court dismissed the suit.

She has remained antagonistic to both Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, maintaining that her brother should not be buried until an autopsy has been conducted to determine his cause of death.

Below is a TikTok video of Ernestina Fosuh explaining why her brother's funeral should be delayed.

Alleged audio of Ernestina Fosuh criticising Lumba

On November 25, the final day of hearings in the case, an alleged audio of Daddy Lumba’s sister apparently ‘thrashing’ him, emerged on social media.

In the audio, she was heard complaining about his lifestyle and alleged womanising nature.

Daddy Lumba’s sister allegedly said that he took a loan abroad and travelled with it to Ghana only to waste it chasing after women.

Odo Broni's supporters paraded the audio as proof that Ernestina Fosuh did not care for her brother but was only interested in fighting for his properties after his demise.

The Instagram post with the alleged audio of Ernestina Fosuh is below.

Reactions to Ernestina Fosuh’s alleged audio

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the audio of Ernestina Fosuh apparently slamming her brother.

Jessiceshin939 said:

"She is a good sister, she straightens him."

Adjoa_biamah wrote:

"A big sister indeed 👏."

Kuffour100 commented:

"She tried to make him responsible, but it’s unfortunate, he never listened. So the sister was speaking out of pain."

Ernestina Fosuh fights Abusuapanin’s ‘squad’

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosuh engaged in an altercation with members of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s immediate circle.

In a viral video, Daddy Lumba’s sister and her son and other supporters engaged in a screaming and shoving match with the Abusuapanin’s own followers on the premises of the High Court in Kumasi.

