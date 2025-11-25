A rare video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni's children inside what is believed to be one of his many mansions has warmed hearts online

The video has emerged amid the ongoing court battle between Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, over who should be recognized as his legal spouse

Ghanaians shared heartwarming reactions to the video, with many sharing prayers for Odo Broni and her children

A video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, and their children living in a home presumed to be one his numerous mansions has stirred heartwarming reactions on social media.

Footage of Odo Broni's children living in one of Daddy Lumba's mansions surfaces online amid legal wives battle. Image credit: @ay361alfredo1, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

The late highlife icon reportedly welcomed six children with his second wife, but little is publicly known about them due to his extremely private disposition.

Since Daddy Lumba’s death, a legal battle has broken out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his lawful wife.

His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she is the late legend’s only legal wife.

The case commenced on November 17, 2025, and is currently ongoing, with a final judgement expected on November 28.

Video of Odo Broni’s children emerges

Amid the legal drama, a video on social media has emerged showing previously unseen details of Daddy Lumba’s second wife and her children’s home life.

The video began outside Daddy Lumba’s mansion and progressed into the home, where his children were seen in the company of other individuals.

Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions to the video, with many people expressing happiness over getting a glimpse into the hidden life of Daddy Lumba’s second family.

The TikTok video showing Daddy Lumba’s family is below.

Reactions to video of Odo Broni’s family

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Odo Broni’s children in their home.

💙Akosua Diana 💙 said:

"Attaa Abena dawase 🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Yaa Thursday 💥👌💕🥰 wrote:

"Awwwww dear, God bless you for loving Odo Broni wai 😩🙏🥰."

Maame Nyarko269 commented:

"God bless you, brother."

Josephine Afia Mensah said:

"Odo Broni, you are blessed. The Lord protect you and your children all day long 🙏 ❤️🙌 💛."

Source: YEN.com.gh