Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako, has inspired many with his parenting skills on Facebook.

The proud father of two shared an emotional video of his son playing football, which has since gone viral.

Zionfelix’s son joins top UK football academy

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has opened up about how he intentionally makes time to bond with his children from different mothers.

In a viral video, he disclosed that he booked a 12-hour flight from China to the United Kingdom to watch his son play football.

He admitted to missing his son's first-ever game after he joined the football academy, prompting him to put everything on hold to be with his son.

"I couldn’t be there for my chairman’s first day on the field, and it hurt badly. So I made it my mission not to miss the second. I jumped on a 12+ hour flight from Shanghai to the UK—because a father’s place is with his kids, no matter the distance. Seeing my boy running around, kicking that ball with so much passion… my heart was full."

"Very soon, the European scouts will start calling before his value reaches a million pounds. Black Stars, be ready—your future star is warming up! Or should Junior wear the England colours? Enjoy day two of our training."

The Facebook video of Zionfelix’s son playing football at a top UK football academy is below:

Zionfelix’s son celebrates his birthday

Zionfelix’s handsome son looked all grown-up in viral photos as he turned a year older.

Adomako Jnr and his pretty mother, who is based in Italy, shared beautiful memories together as they posed for his birthday photoshoot.

The young boy looked dapper in a designer suit and black bow tie, while his mother, Ghanaian lady Erica Kyem, turned heads in a custom-made lace gown and elegant hairstyle.

She wore eye-catching earrings and a gold necklace to complement her effortlessly chic look.

Zionfelix drives his daughter to school

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Zionfelix gaining popularity online for accompanying his daughter, Pax, to school in Germany.

In a touching video that went viral, the blogger and his daughter showcased their wonderful relationship.

Zionfelix received praise from several social media users for being present on his daughter's special day.

