Reverend Opambour’s Wife Turns Heads With Natural Beauty and Grace at One-Week Observance
- Reverend Opambour's wife, Mrs Mavis Adarkwah Yiadom, turned heads with her grace and elegance as she made a rare public appearance
- Opambour's wife attended the one-week observance for the pastor's late sister, which was held in Kumasi on November 27, 2025
- Ghanaians shared adoring reactions to the video, with many hailing her as the epitome of class and natural beauty
Ghanaian man of God, Reverend Opambour’s wife turned heads with her natural beauty, grace, and style as she attended her sister-in-law’s one-week observance.
The popular pastor, whose real name is Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, grabbed headlines on November 27, 2025, with a high-profile one-week observance event for his late sister.
The program, held in Kumasi, attracted numerous high-profile individuals who showed up to express their condolences to him and his family and to support him in his time of difficulty.
Opambour’s wife steals show at one-week observance
A high point of the one-week observance occurred when the preacher’s wife, Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom, arrived at the event grounds.
Mrs Adarkwa Yiadom arrived to much fanfare, with many marvelling at her beauty, grace, and elegance.
She also grabbed attention with her stylish red mourning attire, complemented beautifully with black headgear.
The preacher's wife was all smiles as she basked in the adoring reception of the crowd at the funeral grounds as she walked to take a seat by her husband.
The video of Opambour’s wife arriving at his sister’s one-week observance stirred reactions on social media as many Ghanaians praised her beauty and class.
The TikTok video of Opambour’s wife arriving at the one-week observance is below.
Reactions to Opambour’s wife attending one-week
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Opambour’s wife grabbing attention at the one-week observance of the preacher’s late sister.
SWEET MILLY🥰 said:
"Everything natural, no artificial."
🇬🇭BATHSHEBA💛🖤💚🇬🇭🇬🇭 wrote:
"The beautiful wife and respected wife of all ❤️❤️❤️. I like this woman ❤️❤️a lot ❤️❤️❤️."
Obaapa Becky 🌺💕🦋 commented:
"Sweet mummy ❤️❤️❤️🙏."
Obaapa Linda 🙏🙏 said:
"Very beautiful 👌👌👌."
Diana Krapah wrote:
"Mama one🌹."
Opambour's gifts wife new Land Cruiser
Opambour and his wife have a beautiful family, having welcomed six children together.
In 2022, he gifted his wife a new V8 Land Cruiser as a sign of his appreciation for standing by him throughout the years.
After receiving the car, Mrs Adarkwah Yiadom was seen jumping around in excitement as she planted a kiss on the cheeks of her husband just to show her boundless joy.
Below is the Instagram video of Opambour's wife celebrating receiving a new car from her husband.
