Award-winning Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has flaunted her beautiful baby bump on social media.

The ex-wife of Black Stars player Majeed Waris looked magnificent in an off-shoulder gown for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Habiba Sinare welcomes a baby

Ghanaian influencer and actress Habiba Sinare has welcomed her first child with her new husband, making him a proud father.

The style icon did not disappoint, glowing in a glamorous off-shoulder blue dress that beautifully showcased her baby bump.

She completed the look with long, curly braids and smiled confidently for the cameras.

Habiba Sinare praises her Nigerian husband

Habiba Sinare publicly praised her new husband for being a supportive partner throughout her pregnancy.

The actress revealed that her husband, affectionately called Mr A, took charge of the kitchen and prepared sumptuous meals for her.

For their maternity shoot, Mr A wore a stylish blue suit paired with black shoes to complement her elegant look.

"My Dear Husband, the man whom my heart is well pleased with. The man who is my covering, my comfort, my strength, my protector, my safest place, my answered prayer. You have been nothing short of extraordinary.

They say a woman never forgets how she is treated during pregnancy, how could I ever forget? How could I ever forget your protection, your unwavering support, your gentleness, your patience, your constant reassurance, your constant checks, your kindness, your sweetness, your softness and your love carried me through. Oh oh YOUR FOOOOOODDD.. This man literally took over the kitchen.

My Mr A. May the Almighty Allah continue to preserve you, bless you, elevate you and keep your heart forever at ease. Allahuma Aminnn.

I wanted a double portion of the peace, love and protection Allah blessed me with through you. My heart desired a second dose of the man whose presence steadies me and whose love has changed my world. That is why I honoured you with a junior. You truly deserve this and so much more. May Allah keep both of you as lights in my life..my king and his little reflection.

In a nutshell.. Mr and Mrs A created BABY A .. and with Allah’s mercy wrapped around us,

our love story has welcomed its newest chapter. A chapter written with gratitude, prayers, joy, tears of thankfulness and a love that only Allah can script so beautifully."

Habiba Sinare marries Nigerian media executive

Habiba Sinare recently made headlines after tying the knot with Nigerian media and music executive Akeju.

Sinare, who was previously married to Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris, referred to her wedding as a prayer answered.

She looked exquisite in a corseted wedding gown and described the moment as a deeply spiritual experience.

In a touching message reflecting on their journey, she wrote:

From the start of our love story until now, we’ve truly come to see who our Lord is. Indeed, the Almighty Allah has orchestrated this; He has been faithful, and we are grateful servants. Without a doubt, Allah is at the centre of it all. Alhamdulillah."

Habiba Sinare discusses marriage to Majeed Waris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Habiba Sinare, the wife of Majeed Waris, who has explained why she decided to divorce the football player.

After 16 months of marriage, the actress and the former FC Porto and Lorient striker had a child together.

After leaving Anorthosis, Waris, who played for the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup, is single.

