Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, has jubilated over the Kumasi High Court's ruling that Odo Broni is her late brother's wife

In a video that surfaced after the court's verdict, Faustina Fosu was spotted dancing to Lumba's song as people cheered her on

Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, had petitioned the court to make her the only surviving spouse

Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, has been spotted jamming to one of her late brother's songs.

Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu

The video shows Faustina, the last of Lumba's siblings from his mother's side, looking excited even though her outfit suggested she was still in mourning.

It is not known when the video was recorded, but it surfaced online late on Friday, November 28, 2025, just hours after the suit about who Lumba's surviving spouse was ended.

Following Lumba's passing on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance on August 30, the late musician's wife, Akosua Serwaa, brought a suit against Lumba's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare Akosua Serwaa as the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, from holding herself as the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend as she had sought.

Kumasi High Court rules in Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni court case

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The judgement did not go down well with Akosua Serwaa's family as some of them wept as they left the court premises.

Faustina Fosu dances to Daddy Lumba's song

However, Faustina Fosu seems to be very pleased with the ruling of the court, and she stepped out to jubilate at a place looking like a pub.

Wearing black, she showed off some dance moves as her brother's 2002 hit Adepa Hye Adepa Mu played in the background.

A man stood beside her while a lady faced her to dance. The lady facing her was heard mentioning Odo Broni's name in excitement.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's sister's jubilation

The video of Faustina Fosu dancing to Daddy Lumba's song has triggered reactions from online users. While some pointed to her absence from during proceedings, others wondered why she was in an ecstatic mood when she is bereaved.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

firstladyoo.7 said:

"I thought they said this woman was sick, that’s why she didn’t go to court."

paulinaatadana said:

"No wonder she didn't appear at d even 4 once👏👏👏you made a right choice, joining d winning team ODO BRONI 💎💎💪,"

anitagyeman said:

"Ante Fausti nti wo braaa dafom yi wowerɛ ho ee🤦🏽‍♀️"

therealgeorge_tem said:

"He who laughs last laughs best. They better hold on."

Daddy Lumba's Odo Broni bathes in champagne

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni has celebrated the Kumasi High Court's ruling that she is the wife of Daddy Lumba.

In a video that surfaced a few hours after the court's verdict, Odo Broni was bathed in champagne at her East Legon.

