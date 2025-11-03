Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has reminded many Ghanaians about the death of the late former first lady with her new look

The mother of three daughters and the eldest daughter of the late Nana Konadu has expressed her grief in a unique way

Some social media users have commented on Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' viral video as she visited the Manhyia Palace

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the eldest daughter of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has expressed her profound grief following her mother’s passing.

The Member of Parliament for the Korle-Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, who has held the position since January 2017, was seen with her siblings at the Manhyia Palace on November 3, 2025.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings ties a coloured cloth around her waist as she leads Yaa Asantewaa, Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings to meet Otumfuo.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings ties cloth around her waist

Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has publicly and silently conveyed how deeply the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has impacted her.

As the eldest child and first daughter, Zanetor shared a unique bond with her mother.

In a viral video, Zanetor, accompanied by her three siblings, Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and other family members, led the group to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to officially notify him of their mother’s passing.

Dressed in a simple black lace two-piece ensemble, Zanetor tied a cloth around her waist as a mark of mourning for her late mother.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings mourns the loss of her mom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Why Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings tied cloth around Her Waist

In many cultures, a grieving daughter tying a cloth around her waist at a public event holds significant meaning.

In Uganda, among the Buganda Tribe, a daughter of the deceased ties a cloth or robe to her black outfit to distinguish herself from other mourners. This gesture is a form of expressing sorrow and is often accompanied by walking barefoot in the community.

In traditional Chinese culture, during mourning, sons and daughters-in-law would wear coarse white cloth robes with a hemp rope tied around the waist. The robes were often left unsewn at the bottom as part of the mourning tradition.

In the Bakossi culture of Cameroon, tying a modest fabric or wrapping it around the waist is a way of “dressing down,” setting aside vanity to focus on shared grief and memories. It is a silent language of respect.

Ghana remember the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after her passing on October 23, 2025.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings hides from the camera

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, one of the three daughters of the late Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu, stayed out of the spotlight when the family visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The petroleum law expert, reminiscent of her late mother’s signature style, wore a short-sleeved belted peplum top paired with a long skirt.

She looked striking with her natural hairstyle, allowing her face to be seen without makeup. Amina completed her look with a black leather bag with brown straps.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings weeps as the family head announces the passing of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings flaunts her daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu, who shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram.

The tender moment with her daughter was expertly shot by the Member of Parliament for the Korle-Klottey Constituency, Greater Accra Region, since January 2017.

The lawmaker has received appreciation from some social media users for sharing a personal moment with her followers on Instagram.

