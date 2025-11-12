Akosua Serwaa's lawyer has shared new details about what transpired at the Kumasi High Court during the latest hearing in the case against Odo Broni

He stated that the judge set a date for the battle between Daddy Lumba's two widows to commence as they seek a declaration on who should be recognised as his legal wife

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged Odo Broni, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Transitions Funeral Home to the court on October 2, 2025

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi Esq, has shared an exciting update about the court case involving his client and Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer details what happened in court during the latest hearing in the Odo Broni case on November 12.

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he stated that a date has finally been set for the commencement of the trial after following the conclusion of the case management conference on November 12, 2025.

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, sued his second wife, Odo Broni, his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Transitions Funeral Homes at the Kumasi High Court on October 2, 2025.

In a statement issued on October 9, Akosua Serwaa stated her reasons for seeking legal action, namely that she was not consulted in planning her late husband’s funeral and that her position as his legal spouse was being usurped.

She said that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had constantly shown disrespect towards her, complaining that she heard of her husband’s December 6 burial date on social media.

Akosua Serwaa sought multiple reliefs, including asking for an injunction to be placed on the funeral and for a declaration to be made that she was Daddy Lumba’s only legally wedded spouse.

On October 28, the Kumasi High Court ruled on one part of her application, dismissing her call for an injunction.

A case management conference was scheduled for November 12, following which the substantive case on who should be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s legal spouse could commence.



Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer addresses Odo Broni case

Speaking with the media after the November 12 hearing, Lawyer William Kusi said that everything was now ready for the trial to commence.

He stated that they presented all their documents and evidence to the court and that lawyers for the defendants also did the same.

Kusi said that they also presented their witness list, which contained four people.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer jabbed Abusuapanin and Odo Broni, noting they could only present zero and one witness respectively.

He informed the public that the judge had scheduled November 17 for the commencement of the case.



Daddy Lumba’s grandmother backs Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s grandmother backed Akosua Serwaa as the late highlife legend’s only legal spouse.

In a video, she stated that she was firmly behind her and that she was not aware of any marriage between her grandson and Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother concluded that while the family are prepared to welcome Odo Broni’s children with open arms, she had no place in the family, dismissing her as a mere mistress.

