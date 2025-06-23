A video of Evangelist Suro Nyame reflecting on certain decisions he made has gone viral on social media

He confessed that his prideful actions drove away people who wished him well and supported him

Suro Nyame appealed to anyone he might have offended for forgiveness, adding that he was eager to continue preaching on the streets

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Famous Ghanaian street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame has triggered reactions online in the wake of his recent interview regarding his work.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, the self-styled evangelist confessed that his actions in the past, especially when he rose to fame, were marked by arrogance.

Suro Nyame asks Ghanaians forgiveness in trendimg video. Photo credit: @Kwaku Manu TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He opened up on how he often took offense at people who sought to advise him noting that this attitude drove away people who ordinarily supported and helped him on his chosen path.

Looking visibly sad, Suro Nyame confessed that his pride hindered his quest to grow in the work of God, especially as an evangelist.

He admitted that he had lost his way as a man of God and proceeded to seek forgiveness.

The evangelist concluded by hoping that he would be able to go back to preaching on the streets and winning souls for Christ.

Suro Nyame opens in video on what he plans to do. Image: @evangelistsuronyame/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I would like to beg God and humans. Sometimes I post things, and people urge me to delete them, only for me to insult them. I felt no one was sensible enough to advise me. I feel sad in my soul. I am very happy I now know where I fell short, and I plead with God and people to help me. In my heart, mind, and soul I will love to go to the ghetto to preach. If I get renewed strength, knowledge, and motivation today, I would use my strength to move from ghetto to ghetto to preach.

"My mind and soul are telling me I should admit that I erred and seek forgiveness. If I spoke and did something wrong that someone who adored me has rejected, such a person should forgive me. Such a person should pray for me, and if they have advice, they should give it to me. I am ready to let people know that I am an obedient person now."

The interviewer, Kwaku Manu, also commended Evangelist Suro for realising that his actions hindered his development in the work of God and prayed that he would find the renewed strength to win souls for Christ.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Evangelist Suro Nyame's confession

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by Evangelist Suro Nyame.

@DeepGrey-kj2ke stated:

"He loves God, he understands his calling, but lacks the principles of how the world revolves. Problems have bubbled and distorted his calling because he lacks the financial capacity to explore his calling. This is where God has to put him, or else he will conform to the principles of the world and go with what the ruler of the world gives. May God strengthen you, Suro Nyame."

@bentilbismark237 commented:

"Suro Nyame, God is at your side, you will rise up again and even mightier."

@Barascojunior added:

"I never knew this guy was this clear-minded. Woow, may God rebuild you again in Jesus Christ's name."

@EmmanuelTaatew added:

"Suro Nyame, God did not reject you, but you rejected God, and it’s not too late. Come to God again, and you are a great evangelist. Stop following the prophets and follow the evangelist. May the Lord remember you again."

Suro Nyame cuts dreadlocks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Suro Nyame cut off his dreadlocks a few days after his release from prison.

The popular man of God looked almost unrecognizable with a refined and younger-looking appearance.

It was at this meeting that the church leader advised the young pastor to cut off his dreadlocks and turn over a new leaf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh