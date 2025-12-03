Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has wowed many with her new look for her latest shoot on Instagram

The celebrity mom of the hardworking young influencer ditched her form-fitting gowns for a classy three-piece outfit

Some social media users have commented on screen diva Jackie Appiah's designer handbag online

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made a bold fashion statement ahead of her birthday on December 5.

The style influencer wore a stylish pantsuit for her latest photoshoot, which has generated buzz online.

Jackie Appiah flaunts her new Birkin on Instagram. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah rocks a pink pantsuit

Jackie Appiah welcomed her fans into her birth month with unmatched beauty and a high fashion sense. She turned heads with her three-quarter-sleeved blazer and matching pink pants for her new photoshoot.

The proud celebrity mom wore a centre-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the evening photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah inspires many fashionistas with her classy dresses and hairstyles before her birthday on December 5, 2025. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah turned heads with her new Hermès Birkin, which proved her status as a top style influencer.

"Hello December, My birthday month is finally here, and I’m stepping into it with gratitude and good energy. It’s Monday let’s start the week strong. Wishing everyone clarity, joy, and wins all month long."

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's new look are below:

Jackie Appiah models in a black outfit

Jackie Appiah has offered fresh style inspiration for admirers attending funerals in 2025. The award-winning actress was spotted in a classy black two-piece ensemble at an event.

The brand influencer looked like a goddess with her black, blunt cut, shoulder-length bob hairstyle, which enhanced her overall appearance.

Jackie dazzled people with her beautiful makeup, long eyelashes, and bright red lipstick, completing her sophisticated image.

The famous mother rounded off her attire with a black designer bag, which complemented her outfit.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's new look are below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a white belted dress

Jackie Appiah has yet again released photos of a stylish white wardrobe staple ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The screen goddess wore a classy halterneck dress, which hid her curves while flaunting her flawless skin.

She accessorised the dress with a beautiful matching belt embellished with whimsical tassels, providing a fashionable touch to her entire look as she stood gracefully for the photographers.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah rocking a stylish dress are below:

Who is Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah?

Jackie Appiah is a celebrated Ghanaian actress, philanthropist, and style icon. Born in 1983 in Toronto, Canada and raised in Ghana, she rose to fame in the early 2000s through hit TV series and Nollywood/Ghallywood films.

Over the years, Jackie has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most accomplished actresses, winning multiple awards across the continent for her versatility, poise, and ability to embody both emotional and comedic roles.

Beyond acting, Jackie Appiah is widely admired for her impeccable fashion sense. Her style is a blend of elegance, luxury, and effortless sophistication.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's new look are below:

