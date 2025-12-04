Ghanaian rapper Medikal has openly shared the real reasons behind letting Highest Eri go just 48 hours after she was employed

He stated that certain actions and misunderstandings created tension within the team after her employment

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Joy Prime shared the videos on Facebook

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has disclosed that he fired Highest Eri from his camp.

The award-winning rapper disclosed this during an interview on Andy Dosty’s show on Joy Prime TV.

Medikal explains why he sacked Highest Eri

Rapper Medikal shared details about why he terminated the contract of Erica Nana Akua Appiahnimah, also known as Highest Eri.

He explained that his team had suggested bringing a communication expert on board to help project his brand positively to the world.

He added that while some team members believed she would be a good addition, others were strongly against her appointment.

The "Shoulder" hitmaker stated that his fans were unhappy with the social media personality’s appointment as his public relations officer, especially because she had previously made derogatory comments about him. As a result, they had to sack her less than 48 hours after she signed the contract.

Highest Eri breaks down working with Medikal

Meanwhile, Highest Eri has shared her take on her working relationship with Medikal, even though they did so less than 48 hours.

In a viral radio interview, she alleged Shatta Wale insulted her and her parents during his live TikTok.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after listening to the video online.

Medikal discusses his relationship with Fella Makafui

Medikal admitted that his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, is a beautiful woman and that they maintain a good relationship while co-parenting.

He disclosed that they occasionally talk about matters concerning their child, Island Frimpong, who is becoming a rising influencer.

The father of two confirmed that there is no bad blood between him and the YOLO star.

Medikal claims he borrows cars from friends

The Ghanaian rapper, who recently made headlines for his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London, disclosed that the biggest lie about him is that he is a wealthy young man.

Medikal emphasised that most of the cars he uses are borrowed from his friends. He stressed that he is just a rising musician trying to make it in life.

Highest Eri loses her TikTok account

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Highest Eri, of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios fame, lost her TikTok account, which had over 90,000 followers.

Her account was reportedly banned due to her recent "beef" with Shatta Wale, following her short-lived role as Medikal’s PRO.

Fans of Shatta Wale reacted to a video introducing her new account after the ban, with many threatening to report her again.

