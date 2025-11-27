Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo is set to land a major appointment from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government

News of the potential appointment was shared by veteran journalist Saddick Adams, aka Sports Obama, following a meeting between the actor and the Sports Minister

Yaw Dabo, the owner of a soccer academy named after him, has built an impressive network to find talent for his academy and help them get opportunities abroad

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has earned plaudits online after he was named to be in line to receive a juicy appointment from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Yaw Dabo is set to be appointed a grassroots football ambassador by the ruling NDC government. Image credit: YawDabo, SportsObama

Source: Facebook

The founder and owner of the Dabo soccer academy is reportedly set to be named a grassroots football ambassador.

Journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, announced Dabo’s potential new appointment in a post shared on social media.

“JUST IN: Sports Ministry to appoint Kumawood actor and football administrator, Yaw Dabo as Grassroot Football Ambassador,” he wrote in a post shared to social media on November 27, 2025.

The appointment follows a meeting between Kumawood superstar Yaw Dabo and Kofi Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, as well as Member of Parliament for Buem."

Adams laid out his plans for Dabo, which he said was to be a reward for the great work he had already done promoting grassroots football in the country.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Saddick Adams announcing Yaw Dabo’s new appointment.

The Kumawood actor has, over the past few years, carved out a niche as one of Ghana’s most dynamic football administrators despite his background being in the entertainment industry.

The Dabo soccer academy was reportedly established to nurture young talents and help them gain opportunities to pursue their careers abroad.

Over the years, he has secured numerous opportunities for several of his talents.

Yaw Dabo extensively toured Europe in 2023 to build a network to support his academy and infamously visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to witness a game between Real Madrid and Manchester City, during which he made it to Spanish television.

Yaw Dabo appeals to Mahama for help

The appointment comes after the actor, who has an affinity with the ruling government, made a passionate appeal to President John Mahama to invest in football academies.

Speaking at an event in Paris in October, he praised President Mahama while calling on him to do more to help grassroots football.

Yaw Dabo described the president as “a man with a good heart” and applauded his commitment to improving the Ghana Premier League, which he believes has become more attractive in recent years.

He urged the president to extend support to academy owners and Colts teams who play vital roles in nurturing young talent.

The Twitter video of Yaw Dabo praising President Mahama is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh