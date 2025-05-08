Alexander Afenyo-Markin commissioned a new court at Gyengyenadze, Winneba on May 7, 2025

The Minority leader, in a video, was spotted at the court commissioning ceremony with his mother

Afenyo-Markin and his mother's sighting at the ceremony marked a rare public outing together

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, made a rare public appearance with his mother on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as he commissioned a new court at Gyengyenadze, Winneba.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin shares a proud moment with his mother as he commissions a new court in his constituency.

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the minority leader beamed with pride as he sat close to his mother in the front row under a canopy at the event.

Afenyo-Markin later stood up with his mother and other distinguished attendees to show respect and commitment to the country as the Ghanaian national anthem was played.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and members of his team warmly welcomed Her Ladyship Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, Justice of the Court of Appeal, to the commissioning ceremony of a newly constructed court in his constituency.

The new court, a fully funded project by the minority leader, is part of his commitment to strengthening justice delivery and improving access to legal services within the Efutu Constituency.

Speaking at the court commissioning ceremony, Afenyo-Markin showered praises on the traditional authorities in his constituency for their unwavering support in driving development in the area.

He commended the chiefs and elders for their consistent generosity in donating lands for key developmental projects.

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin worships with affected victims of the Kantamanto fire incident.

Source: TikTok

According to Afenyo-Markin, the commitment of the traditional rulers to release lands for projects such as schools, health facilities, and the newly inaugurated court complex, among others, has been instrumental in transforming the constituency.

The court commissioning ceremony came a few days after the Effutu MP was involved in a physical altercation with a police officer during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) SaveTheJudiciary demonstration in Accra on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Afenyo-Markin involved in melee with police officer

During the demonstration, the minority leader got physical with an officer when some Ghana Police Service personnel attempted to stop the movement of the protestors as they demonstrated against the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and called for her reinstatement.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended the Chief Justice following the establishment of a prima facie case in response to three separate petitions which sought her removal from office.

In a viral video on social media, Afenyo-Markin struck the police officer as tensions between the protestors and the security forces arose.

The police reportedly invited the Minority Leader of Parliament to assist in investigations after the unfortunate incident. He later released a press statement where he denied getting physical with the police officer in the video.

The video of Afenyo-Markin with his mother is included below:

Afenyo-Markin wants policeman sanctioned after altercation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin wanted sanctions against a police official identified as Constable Forson after their physical altercation at the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration in Accra on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The Effutu MP sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, accusing the police officer of assault. The Member of Parliament's petition has garnered criticism from numerous Ghanaians on social media.

