Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, sparked concern with her appearance at the Accra High Court on December 11, 2025

Ernestina, Evangelist Papa Shee, Wofa Yaw Opoku, and others were at the court for a hearing in their dispute with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Ghanaians expressed concern at her appearance, with many noting that she had lost weight amid the lengthy legal battle with the family head

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brempongmaa, stirred concern among Ghanaians with her appearance at the Accra High Court on December 11, 2025.

On December 5, 2025, the immediate family of the late Ghanaian musician filed a new lawsuit at the Accra High Court against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The plaintiffs, including Ernestina Fosuh, Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, and Nana Afia Kobi, sought an order to halt the funeral of the highlife legend, currently scheduled for December 13.

They argued that they had been sidelined in preparations for their relative's funeral and also accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of misappropriating funds raised in a Daddy Lumba memorial account at CAL Bank.

The defendants, including Abusuapanin and Transitions Funeral Home, were given time to respond, and the case was adjourned to December 11, 2025.

Ernestina Fosuh’s appearance at court sparks concern

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 11, 2025, Ernestina Fosuh arrived at the Accra High Court for the commencement of the case against Abusuapanin.

She was accompanied by other members of the family and her close confidantes, including veteran musician turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, and Wofa Yaw Opoku.

Ernestina Fosuh appeared dressed in all black to indicate she was in a mourning mood with a few days left to her late brother's contested funeral.

She also looked stern with a serious demeanour, a contrast from her delighted appearance after their Manhyia meeting on December 8.

The video sparked waves of concern online, with many Ghanaians commenting that she appeared to have slimmed down amid the legal disputes and family feud since Daddy Lumba's death.

Reactions to Ernestina Fosuh’s High Court appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ernestina Fosuh’s appearance at the Accra High Court.

AfiaZippora said:

"She has slimmed down oo😥😥aww."

Sheila wrote:

"This woman is really dealing with a lot 🥹. She has even slimmed down drastically. Even if the court doesn't grant you what you seek, the universe will deal with all of them at the right time."

Ricky Adom Asenso said:

"I RESPECT AKOSUA BREMPONGMAA. SHE IS A TRUE ROYAL. THE ANCESTORS ARE WITH HER."

Pretty🦋 Ella ❤️🦋 wrote:

"This woman is exactly me 😌❤."

Mink by Mills commented:

"Mama, haven’t you done enough, aden 🥺? Let your brother rest, aaah."

user561014259518 said:

"Why are you going on with the funeral if there's still disagreement? Can't the family head just unite them so they can be one and have the funeral together?"

Ernestina Fosuh criticises Daddy Lumba's lifestyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosuh criticised her late brother, Daddy Lumba's lifestyle in a resurfaced audio.

In the alleged clip, she was heard complaining that he was too interested in chasing women instead of being faithful to his partner.

