Angel Asiamah appeared in a stern mood as he arrived at the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025, for the next hearing in the case between Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical

The case stemmed from a 2021 feud in which Nana Agradaa was accused of sharing explicit images of Appiah Biblical on her TV station, Thunder (now Today) TV

At the previous hearing on November 19, Nana Agradaa’s request for a plea bargain request stalled after all three of her lawyers failed to appear

Angel Asiamah arrives at the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025, ahead of a hearing in Nana Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical.

The controversial televangelist, the founder and leader of the Heavens Way Champions International Ministry, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She has been incarcerated at the Nsawam Prisons in the Eastern Region, yet continues to battle other legal issues that necessitate her often appearing in court.

Ange Asiamah storms Accra High Court

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 2, Nana Agradaa’s husband arrived at the Accra High Court.

Angel Asiamah was accompanied by a family member and appeared to be in a no-nonsense mood.

His wife, Nana Agradaa, is scheduled to appear before the court to continue her legal battle against Ghanaian man of God, Sofo Appiah Biblical.

She is accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after allegedly sharing explicit images of Appiah Biblical on her television station, Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

Nana Agradaa was involved in a heated feud with Appiah Biblical at the time involving an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed her fellow pastor owed her.

She was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials and granted bail of GH¢200,000, with two sureties to be justified.

The case dragged on for years, leading up to her being jailed for fraud in July.

Nana Agradaa pleads for mercy

During the previous hearing in the case on November 19, Nana Agradaa's plea bargain request was postponed after all three of her lawyers failed to appear.

Her opponent, Appiah Biblical, said after the hearing that the judge adjourned the case after Nana Agradaa showed up without legal representation.

“Nana Agradaa is begging the court for a reprieve, but unfortunately for her, it appears all her lawyers have abandoned her. She had three lawyers working for her, but neither appeared in court.

“The judge therefore adjourned the case till December 2nd and asked her to arrive with her lawyers,” he stated.

