Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Enyornam Patience Gbekle, popularly known as Queen Farcadi, has resurfaced following a long absence from the public scene.

In an Instagram video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the popular socialite was spotted chilling with an unidentified female acquaintance at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Queen Farcadi, sitting on a wooden bench by the seaside, beamed with excitement as her associate filmed their private moment at the luxurious beach resort.

She happily flaunted her beautiful looks as she wore her red bathing suit. She rocked her trademark low-cut hairstyle.

Footage of Farcadi at the Labadi Beach Hotel marked a rare public appearance for the socialite, who had disappeared from the limelight in recent years.

The Instagram video of Queen Farcadi chilling at the beach is below:

Who is Queen Farcadi?

Queen Farcadi rose to national recognition in 2016 at the young age of 21 as a popular figure on Snapchat.

She was also known for her private escapades with men in exchange for financial benefits. In an interview with media personality Delay, she noted that she engaged in the controversial business because she was lazy and did not want to work.

In 2017, she announced that she was pregnant and welcomed her first child with her then-boyfriend.

Aside from her controversial occupation, the socialite was also known for bleaching her skin and advocating for women to follow in her footsteps.

In an infamous 2021 interview with renowned German-based media Deutsche Welle TV (DWTV), the once dark-skinned Farcadi explained why she changed her skin colour.

According to the old student of Elmina High School, she decided to change from her dark skin to a lighter tone because it appeared that such ladies were more appealing to men.

She noted that she wanted to fit into the category of the type of women whom men admired on social media, and that she adopted her nickname due to her skin tone.

Farcadi said her light skin brought her acceptance and got her access to places she would not have entered if she had remained a dark-skinned girl. She added that she was more confident in her skin and has been living a good life ever since she bleached.

In 2020, she reportedly married her secret boyfriend in a private ceremony. Photos of the ceremony later emerged on social media.

In 2022, the socialite was involved in a heated public feud with renowned singer Sister Derby after the latter entered into a romantic relationship with her alleged baby daddy, David Aboamah.

During the feud, Farcadi, who had previously claimed to have repented, hurled several insults and allegations at the singer until she disappeared from the scene.

The YouTube video of Queen Farcadi sharing her life story is below:

Queen Farcadi's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Francis Ofori commented:

"Queen."

Kwame Asamoah wrote:

"The Queen is back. You look gorgeous."

Kennedy Lowkey Carlo Gambino said:

"Low key."

