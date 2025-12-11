Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's new GH¢300,000 Rolex GMT-Master II has become the talk of the town on social media

The 42-year-old rocked the valuable heirloom to a public event as she celebrated her birthday with some street children

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's flawless designer ensemble and accessories on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who has been nicknamed the queen of luxury by her followers, has flaunted her new watch on Instagram.

The screen diva stepped out on her birthday, which fell on December 5, 2025, in a stylish outfit paired with a new watch.

Jackie Appiah shows off her GH¢300,000 Rolex GMT-Master II on Instagram. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah flaunts GH¢300,000 Rolex

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has added a new luxury watch to her jewellery collection as she celebrated her 42nd birthday in grand style.

The style influencer looked magnificent in a three-quarter-sleeved, belted black top and matching black trousers as she spent her day at the University of Ghana campus, specifically the department of communications.

In the trending video, Jackie flaunted her designer bag and expensive watch as she posed in her plush mansion in East Legon.

The celebrity mother wore a pricey Dolce & Gabbana high heels to the official event where she handed over a renovated computer lab to her former head of department on Legon campus.

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's video

Some social media users have applauded the A-lister actress for giving back to her society as she continues to live an opulent lifestyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jacabouger stated:

"One thing I must say is that Jackie Appiah is so intentional. God bless you. 🙌."

Eve_wislon stated:

"Continue to impact lives 😍😍."

Mimilove stated:

"Thank you for impacting the lives of the youths my Queen J!👏🙌🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Atentiniihene DeGold Man reacted:

"Brighten the Corner where you are. Keep Making Ghana Proud. Ghana Loves You, Jackie."

Happyness Benedict

"Happy birthday dear."

Ronnie Glah stated:

"Happy Birthday God richly bless you for your generosity."

Ramadan Muntaka stated:

"Jackie, you are wonderful, alright. God bless and reward you bountifully ❤️❤️❤️👏 . A queen with a golden heart ❤️. God richly bless u ❤️❤️😍😍

Jackie Appiah rocks white on her birthday

For her 42nd birthday, which fell exactly on the first Friday in December, which commemorates the 2025 Farmers' Day, the fashionista looked angelic in a white long-sleeved ruched dress.

Jackie Appiah looked glamorous as ever in a voluminous frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she posed for the cameras.

Jackie Appiah flaunts the interior of her mansion before showing off her GH¢300,000 Rolex GMT-Master II. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

She accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and two stylish bangles to add a touch of elegance to her look.

Jackie Appiah enjoys her vacation in Bali

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who courted attention with her luxurious vacation photos.

The brand influencer turned heads with her stylish off-shoulder orange bodycon dress and designer scarf for her boat ride.

Jackie Appiah flaunted her designer bag, which matched perfectly with her classy look.

