Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has inspired many with her effortlessly chic birthday look as Ghana celebrated the 2025 Farmer's Day.

The style influencer wore a simple yet classy white outfit for the birthday photoshoot on December 5, 2025.

Jackie Appiah Glows in a White Ruched Dress and Flawless Makeup

Jackie Appiah slays in white ruched dress

Ghanaian fashion mogul Jackie Appiah didn’t disappoint with her classy look for her birthday photoshoot.

The screen diva and her longtime stylist Bvey ditched kente gowns and other corseted red carpet gowns for a sophisticated look on the actress’s 42nd birthday.

Jackie Appiah turned heads in a long-sleeved ruched ankle-length dress, which highlighted her curves. The fashion designer has earned praise online after the creative team added a touch of side ruffles to her look and a side bag for comfort and glam.

Ghanaians comment on Jackie Appiah's look

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's flawless looks, which she posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

rebeccadonkor stated:

"Happy birthday Queen 😍."

MsNancy stated:

"Merry Birthday Jack , cloud dancer is the colour of the new year and you have started early. Enjoy your blessings 🙌."

Vicamichaels stated:

"Happy birthday Lady J! You are phenomenal.Keep glowing and winning on every side ❤️🎉."

Sellygalley stated:

"Happy birthday lady J 😍❤️❤️."

Jackie Appiah talks about her Master’s degree

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has opened up about the challenges she faced during her master’s degree in Ghana.

In February 2025, Jackie Appiah and her manager, Samira Yabuku, graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking to the press on her birthday, Jackie Appiah stated that her lecturers gave her a tough time during her studies.

However, she appreciated her lecturers for helping her to be disciplined and focused on her academics, as they always asked her questions in class.

She explained that the attention from the lecturers also made her punctual in class despite her busy work schedule and influencing gigs.

Jackie Appiah joins REFFA awards photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, and a bevvy of celebrities have joined forces to promote the Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA Awards).

Jackie Appiah looked glamorous in a black off-shoulder gown with gold sleeves for her photoshoot. She looked classy in a beautiful hairstyle and flawless makeup for the group photoshoot, with some famous Nigerian actors and actresses joining the team.

Jackie Appiah models in a pink pantsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who turned heads with her stylish pink pantsuit for her trendy photoshoot.

The fashionista wowed many of her followers with her designer handbag, which she wore to complete her look on Instagram.

Some social media users have reacted to Jackie Appiah's designer outfit on Instagram.

