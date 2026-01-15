Bukom Banku has been left hospital-ridden at a local medical facility on Thursday, January 15, 2026

In a video, the retired boxer was seen receiving treatment from his hospital after being admitted by his family

Footage of Bukom Banku hospitalised with an illness has triggered concerns among Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has raised concerns after a video of him hospitalised at a local medical facility in Accra surfaced on social media on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Bukom Banku is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital amid his battle with illness. Photo source: @officialbukombanku

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his official TikTok page on Thursday, Bukom Banku was seen on admission for medical treatment at the hospital.

The retired boxer, wearing a tracksuit with his potbelly visibly out of the attire, looked sad and frail as he lay on the bed with an IV (intravenous) drip inserted in his hand.

Bukom Banku slept on the hospital bed speechless while looking at the ceiling in the room.

Another video showed the children of the controversial social media personality, including his son and boxer Abu Kamoko, popularly known as Ambitious Tilapia, monitoring their father's condition inside the hospital room with mixed expressions on their faces.

An elderly woman, who appeared to be a close associate of Bukom Banku, was also present in the room to check up on him.

His current wife, Akorkor Martha, was not seen in the video. The health issue that has left the retired boxer hospitalised remains unknown.

The TikTok videos of Bukom Banku hospitalised at the medical facility is below:

Bukom Banku questions Nana Aba over dismissal

Footage of Bukom Banku receiving medical treatment at the hospital comes a month after he questioned Nana Aba Anamoah over his unceremonious dismissal from GHOne TV in 2020.

In a TikTok video he shared on Sunday, December 14, 2025, the retired boxer questioned why Nana Aba, whom he described as his mother, did not call and criticise him in private before publicly announcing his departure from GHOne TV.

Bukom Banku questions Nana Aba Anamoah over his sudden dismissal from GHOne TV in 2020. Photo source: @officialbukombanku, @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

He appealed to the veteran media broadcaster to explain why he was dismissed from the Accra-based TV station in 2020, claiming to have received an invitation for an interview at the station but being hesitant to go due to the incident.

Bukom Banku noted that he was demanding answers, not out of malice, but because he wanted Ghanaians to know the truth and judge the matter.

The TikTok video of Bukom Banku questioning Nana Aba Anamoah about his dismissal from GHOne TV is below:

Bukom Banku's hospital video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ras_Artillery commented:

"Oh Banku, everything will be fine. 😳."

Samuelamankwah770 said:

"Oh Super, don't worry. God is in control."

Rich Is Life wrote:

"Speediest recovery, Superstar."

Emotion commented:

"Boss, so sorry, okay. With God, all things are possible."

Bukom Banku excites over wife's new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku got excited after his wife, Akorkor Martha, showed off her new look.

In a video, the retired boxer hugged his spouse and showered her with praises after she flaunted her makeover.

Bukom Banku also informed his fans about their plans to celebrate a mutual friend's birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh