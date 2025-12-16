The chief executive of Angel Group of companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng's beautiful wife, has gone viral with her classy looks at her daughter's wedding

Mrs Oteng wore splendid custom-made gowns, which she accessorised with designer earrings and watches to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Dr Kwaku Oteng's wife's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng's beautiful wife made a rare appearance at her daughter's multi-day wedding ceremony.

The good-looking wife of the wealthy businessman didn’t disappoint with her look at the wedding.

Dr Kwaku Oteng’s pretty wife slays in stylish gowns at her daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

Dr Oteng's wife slays at daughter's wedding

Dr Kwaku Oteng's gorgeous wife looked magnificent in a blue glittering kente gown for her daughter's traditional wedding ceremony.

The bride's mother and her daughter shared a lovely moment, beautifully captured on camera after their makeup makeover.

The young, bubbly bride was spotted in a criss-cross beaded burgundy bridal robe for her makeup and hairstyling session.

The mother-and-daughter duo rocked similar side-parted frontal lace hairstyles to show the unique bond between them. Dr Kwaku Oteng's daughter accessorised her look with petal-shaped stylish earrings for her wedding.

Dr Kwaku Oteng receives daughter's bride price

Dr Kwaku Oteng, President and Founder of the Angel Group of Companies, flaunted his wealth as he wore an expensive kente wrap for his daughter's wedding.

The radiant 27-year-old bride turned heads with her corseted kente gown and glamorous hairstyle for the first half of the traditional wedding.

In a hilarious video, the bride jokingly said no one would leave the venue if her dad refused to accept the bride price.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's wife rocks classy gown

Dr Kwaku Oteng's wife mesmerised wedding guests with her glittering long-sleeved lace gown for her daughter's wedding.

She met the expectations of Ghanaian fashionistas with her custom-made gown, which she styled with a stylish yellow giant fascinator.

Dr Kwaku Oteng rocks a stylish customised outfit for his new photoshoot. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

She enhanced her natural beauty with perfectly matched skin tone makeup and glossy lipstick as she posed for the cameras.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's daughter trends with gown

Dr Kwaku Oteng's gorgeous young daughter made a beautiful bride in a breathtaking wedding gown.

The wealthy heiress redefined the bridal look for the modern bride with her classy ball gown featuring a detached long skirt.

The white gown was carefully designed with expensive rhinestones, which sparkled as she walked down the aisle.

For her bridal gown, the celebrity bride wore simple round stud earrings for her white wedding.

