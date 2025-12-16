Borga Silvia and Her Twin Look Spectacular in Off-Shoulder Gowns for Their Birthday Shoot
- Ghanaian actress Borga Silvia and her beautiful sisters have shared their birthday videos on Facebook
- The celebrated actress and TikToker turned heads with her heavy makeup and designer shoes for the video shoot
- Some Facebook users have sent well wishes to the fashion influencer and her twin sister as they celebrate their new age
Ghanaian actress Sandra Adu, popularly called Borga Silvia, and her sister turned a year older on December 16, 2025.
The famous identical twin sisters have taken over Instagram with their custom-made looks for the birthday shoot.
Borga Silvia and sis mark their birthday
Kumawood star Borga Silvia and her pretty twin sister have brightened the feeds of many Facebook users with their birthday video shoot.
The fashionable twin sisters looked exquisite in off-shoulder shiny dresses that highlighted their curves for the photoshoot.
Borga Silvia modelled in pointed silver slingback high heels, showing her beautiful tattoos, which tell a unique story about her life.
The sisters wore matching frontal lace ponytail hairstyles and heavy makeup with red lipstick to elevate their look.
The Facebook video is below:
Borga Silvia and sis rock short kente dresses
Kumawood star Borga Silva and her calm twin sister have stepped up their fashion sense for their birthday shoot.
The fashionistas wore deep-plunge necklines, ruffled-sleeve short kente dresses that showed off their fine legs.
Borga Silvia and her sister turned heads with their short pixie-cut hairstyles, inspired by Nigerian musician Davido's wife, Chioma. The gorgeous sisters wore designer high heels with embellishments to complete their look.
The Facebook video is below:
Ghanaians react to Borga Silvia's birthday video
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian actress Borga Silvia and her pretty sister's birthday look and makeup on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Sofia Ohemaa stated:
"Happy birthday dearies. We tap into your blessings and beauty."
Abena Opokua reacted:
"Glorious birthday to my favorite actress and her twin sister."
Agyei Emmanuella Oforiwaa reacted:
"Happy birthday, beauties who are refusing to grow old."
Faustina Adocta commented:
"Happy birthday to the only celebrity twins with high fashion sense in Ghana."
Sarah Appiah reacted:
"Please which one is our Silvia,am confused here. Anyway glorious birthday to both of you."
Julie Belinda Obiri stated:
"Happy birthday God blessings on your day."
Boateng Osei Alex Osei stated:
"Happy birthday to you all."
Eunice Kwayewaa Sam stated:
"They are growing. Happy birthday to you twins."
Vasty Omega Legzes commented:
"Which is which now..where is borga sylvia, You look so much alike."
Juliana Yaa Asiedu stated:
"You did a good job. You are the expert when it comes to makeup."
Borga Silvia looks different without makeup
Borga Silvia and her twin have posted their before-and-after makeup video on Instagram.
The gorgeous twin sisters showed off their bare faces without makeup as they promoted a top makeup brand at the Barima Makeup Artistry's studio in the Ashanti Region.
They were spotted in black Calvin Klein tops and black denim jeans for the makeup session.
The Facebook video is below:
Borga Silvia kisses McBrown at event
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an awkward video where Borga Silva kissed Nana Ama McBrown at an event.
The video was taken at Borga Silvia's older sister, Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi's, burial, which took place in Kumasi.
While some argue that it was improper and did not follow Ghanaian customs, many elderly people in the comments section educated the youth about the significance of the kiss.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh