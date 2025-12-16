Ghanaian actress Borga Silvia and her beautiful sisters have shared their birthday videos on Facebook

The celebrated actress and TikToker turned heads with her heavy makeup and designer shoes for the video shoot

Some Facebook users have sent well wishes to the fashion influencer and her twin sister as they celebrate their new age

Ghanaian actress Sandra Adu, popularly called Borga Silvia, and her sister turned a year older on December 16, 2025.

The famous identical twin sisters have taken over Instagram with their custom-made looks for the birthday shoot.

Borga Silva and her twin sister slay in elegant gowns for their birthday shoot. Photo credit: @borgasilva.

Borga Silvia and sis mark their birthday

Kumawood star Borga Silvia and her pretty twin sister have brightened the feeds of many Facebook users with their birthday video shoot.

The fashionable twin sisters looked exquisite in off-shoulder shiny dresses that highlighted their curves for the photoshoot.

Borga Silvia modelled in pointed silver slingback high heels, showing her beautiful tattoos, which tell a unique story about her life.

The sisters wore matching frontal lace ponytail hairstyles and heavy makeup with red lipstick to elevate their look.

The Facebook video is below:

Borga Silvia and sis rock short kente dresses

Kumawood star Borga Silva and her calm twin sister have stepped up their fashion sense for their birthday shoot.

The fashionistas wore deep-plunge necklines, ruffled-sleeve short kente dresses that showed off their fine legs.

Borga Silvia and her sister turned heads with their short pixie-cut hairstyles, inspired by Nigerian musician Davido's wife, Chioma. The gorgeous sisters wore designer high heels with embellishments to complete their look.

The Facebook video is below:

Ghanaians react to Borga Silvia's birthday video

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian actress Borga Silvia and her pretty sister's birthday look and makeup on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sofia Ohemaa stated:

"Happy birthday dearies. We tap into your blessings and beauty."

Abena Opokua reacted:

"Glorious birthday to my favorite actress and her twin sister."

Agyei Emmanuella Oforiwaa reacted:

"Happy birthday, beauties who are refusing to grow old."

Faustina Adocta commented:

"Happy birthday to the only celebrity twins with high fashion sense in Ghana."

Sarah Appiah reacted:

"Please which one is our Silvia,am confused here. Anyway glorious birthday to both of you."

Julie Belinda Obiri stated:

"Happy birthday God blessings on your day."

Boateng Osei Alex Osei stated:

"Happy birthday to you all."

Eunice Kwayewaa Sam stated:

"They are growing. Happy birthday to you twins."

Vasty Omega Legzes commented:

"Which is which now..where is borga sylvia, You look so much alike."

Juliana Yaa Asiedu stated:

"You did a good job. You are the expert when it comes to makeup."

Borga Silvia and her twin sister attend an event today in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @borgasilvia.

Borga Silvia looks different without makeup

Borga Silvia and her twin have posted their before-and-after makeup video on Instagram.

The gorgeous twin sisters showed off their bare faces without makeup as they promoted a top makeup brand at the Barima Makeup Artistry's studio in the Ashanti Region.

They were spotted in black Calvin Klein tops and black denim jeans for the makeup session.

The Facebook video is below:

Borga Silvia kisses McBrown at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an awkward video where Borga Silva kissed Nana Ama McBrown at an event.

The video was taken at Borga Silvia's older sister, Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi's, burial, which took place in Kumasi.

While some argue that it was improper and did not follow Ghanaian customs, many elderly people in the comments section educated the youth about the significance of the kiss.

